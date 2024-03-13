People may say racist things but that doesn’t make them racists, minister says in storm over Tory donor’s remarks

13 March 2024, 08:19 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 08:23

Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”
Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women”. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

A wealthy Tory donor condemned for “racism” against Diane Abbott may have made a 'racist' remark but is not a racist, a minister told LBC this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Frank Hester is alleged to have said that Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot.”

Post office minister Kevin Hollinrake this morning told LBC Mr Hester’s comments were a “mistake” and “racist.”

But he said Mr Hester himself was not a racist. Mr Hollinrake told Tom Swarbrick: “He’s apologised for what he’s said. Clearly to judge somebody’s character by their skin colour is the wrong thing to do, that’s why he’s apologised. People make mistakes.

Read more: Tory donor's comments about Diane Abbott were ‘racist and wrong’, Rishi Sunak says

Read more: Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes

Kevin Hollinrake defends Tory donor's apology over 'racist comments' towards Diane Abbott

“He accepts his comments were wrong, and they were racist, and he’s apologised for them. I don’t think that means Mr Hester is a racist.

“If you say racist things and don’t apologise for them that makes you racist but if you say something racist and then apologise that’s a different thing I think.

“We all come across people at times who say racist things but are not racist.”

In further comments Mr Hollinrake said the Tories would be prepared to take another £10 million from him.

Kevin Hollinrake told LBC this morning that "People make mistakes"
Kevin Hollinrake told LBC this morning that "People make mistakes". Picture: LBC

Asked in an intervier if the Tories would take another £10 million from Mr Hester, Mr Hollinrake said: “On the basis that we don’t believe Mr Hester is racist yes.”

Rishi Sunak is facing calls to hand back the £10 million given to the Conservative Party after he condemned as "racist and wrong" comments reportedly made by the major Tory backer who donated the money.

The Prime Minister had come under pressure over the remarks as Cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch broke ranks to say they were racist while Downing Street continued to refuse to describe them as such.

In a new statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister's spokesman said: "The comments allegedly made by Frank Hester were racist and wrong. He has now rightly apologised for the offence caused and where remorse is shown it should be accepted.

The prime minister condemned the remarks as "racist and wrong"
The prime minister condemned the remarks as "racist and wrong". Picture: Alamy

"The Prime Minister is clear there is no place for racism in public life and, as the first British-Asian Prime Minister leading one of the most ethnically diverse Cabinets in our history, the UK is living proof of that fact."

Mr Sunak faces a grilling by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions later on Wednesday after the fallout intensified on Tuesday night following a Guardian report of further comments allegedly made by Mr Hester.

According to the paper, Mr Hester, the chief executive of healthcare software firm The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), asked if there was "no room for the Indians" and suggested staff climb on a train roof during a crowded meeting.

He has admitted making "rude" comments about Ms Abbott, but claimed they had "nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

The PM's political opponents are demanding that the £10 million donated by Mr Hester to the Conservative Party over the past year is returned.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said the Conservatives "must apologise unequivocally to Diane Abbott, pay back these donations and root out the extreme views and prejudice which appears to be tolerated within the party."

Ministers sent out on Tuesday's morning media round had defended Mr Hester while Number 10 said the reported remarks about Ms Abbott were "unacceptable", but would not describe them as racist.

But, in a sign of divisions within the Tory Party over the issue, Business Secretary Ms Badenoch became the first member of Cabinet to call out Mr Hester's alleged words as racist on Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Abbott herself said the reported comments were "frightening" and "alarming" given that two MPs - Jo Cox and Sir David Amess - had been murdered in recent years.

Police are understood to have been contacted about the remarks, with Scotland Yard saying officers from its Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team were in touch with an MP about a report in The Guardian, which broke the story.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats branded Mr Hester's alleged remarks as "clearly racist and abhorrent" and have both urged the Tories to return the money he donated to the party.

The Conservative Party has been approached for comment on whether the funds will be handed back.

In a statement released via his firm, Mr Hester said he had rung Ms Abbott on Monday to "apologise directly for the hurt he has caused her".

"He wishes to make it clear that he regards racism as a poison which has no place in public life," the statement said.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Hester said: "The UK benefits immensely from the rich diversity of people - like my parents - who had roots in another land, religion and culture.

"We should celebrate those differences which have made us the world's most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy.

"And we should have the confidence to discuss our differences openly and even playfully without seeking to cause offence."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rafael Grossi

Treated wastewater discharge at Fukushima nuclear plant is safe – IAEA chief

Spice Girl Mel B has revealed she had to move into her mother's home after the breakdown of her marriage

Spice Girls' Mel B forced to move in with her mum after bitter divorce left her homeless

Mo Yan

Nobel laureate Mo Yan accused of insulting China’s heroes in lawsuit

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump set stage for gruelling US election rematch

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Donald Trump wins delegates needed to become Republican presumptive nominee

Russia Election Putin’s Economy

Putin warns Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

Exclusive
Children as young as 10 are being arrested for rough sleeping under a 200-year-old law, despite the government promising to repeal it.

Children as young as 10 arrested for rough sleeping with police using 200-year-old law

Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died

‘Man in the Iron Lung’ Paul Alexander dies aged 78 after contracting Polio aged six and living in tank for 70 years

Climate Risk Assessment

Europe ‘not prepared’ for growing climate extremes it faces

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim

A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Widow had ‘husband’s ashes’ turned to jewellery but his body was later found in freezer at scandal-hit funeral home

A boy plays with fireworks

Palestinians killed in West Bank amid violence surge

The rocket explodes

Japan’s first private rocket launch explodes shortly after take-off

The UK economy returned to growth in January, ONS data shows.

UK economy returns to growth after GDP rose 0.2% in January - raising hopes country is on its way out of recession

China Explosion

Explosion in building outside Beijing kills one person and injures 22

Five skiers who froze to death during a storm on a ski trip 'fell asleep together', family members said.

Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face-off again in a US election rematch.

Biden and Trump set to face-off in US election rematch after clinching party nominations

Starmer has said he is 'personally committed' to changing the law within five years

Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election
Hundreds of innocent postmasters will have their convictions quashed

Hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters to have convictions quashed under new Horizon scandal law
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely face off against each other later this year

Joe Biden becomes Democrat Party's presidential nominee setting up likely Trump rematch

Joe Biden

Biden clinches Democratic nomination to run for president a second time

Billy Baldwin launched into the furious tirade on social media

Billy Baldwin launches furious tirade against Sharon Stone over claims she was 'asked to sleep with him' during Sliver
Russia Navalny’s Ally Attack

Ally of late Russian opposition leader Navalny attacked in Lithuania’s capital

The new scheme is separate to the bill currently going through the House of Lords

Failed asylum seekers ‘to be offered thousands to move to Rwanda’ under new scheme drawn up by ministers
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine

Israel must open its ports and grant more visas to UN workers so urgent humanitarian aid can be distributed throughout Gaza, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has urged

Israel must open ports to allow urgent aid to travel to Gaza, Lord Cameron urges, as UN says 250,000 are starving

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Kate's Mother's Day picture taken in 40 minute family window and edited twice 'so her children looked good'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit