What happened in Freddie Flintoff's crash and what will cricket legend do next?

Flintoff has returned to the public eye after his accident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Freddie Flintoff has been pictured in public for the first time since his Top Gear crash left him with facial injuries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He was pictured with cuts to his nose and under his lips as he wore sunglasses while taking in England's game against New Zealand on Friday.

The ex-cricket legend has quit as presenter on Top Gear and kept a low profile since the serious accident while filming the show at the end of last year.

Here is what we know about the crash that has left him with visible injuries three-quarters of a year on.

What happened to Flintoff?

The presenter, who joined Top Gear in 2019, was filming a segment for the popular motor show as he drove a three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car at the Dunsold Park Aerodrome, which serves as the programme's test track.

The vehicle, which can travel at 130mph, reportedly did not have any air bags.

Read more: Andrew Flintoff was covering up his face until six weeks ago, says former England team-mate Steve Harmison

A Morgan Super 3, similar to what Flintoff was driving. Picture: Alamy

It flipped during the production, leaving him with fractured ribs and facial injuries.

Flintoff was forced to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance, with the BBC apologising later.

His son, Corey, said he was "lucky to be alive".

What happened after Flintoff's crash?

Andrew spent five weeks in hospital but kept a very low profile since the crash. The England game was the first time photos of his injuries emerged.

He ultimately quit Top Gear as his wife Rachel reportedly asked him to stay away.

A source previously said it had taken a toll on Flintoff "emotionally and physically".

Read more: Freddie Flintoff to make TV return for 'passion project' months after Top Gear crash

Flintoff was photographed for the first time since the accident at the cricket. Picture: Alamy

A number of staff have been signed off sick because they are suffering PTSD after seeing the accident.

The BBC halted production of the series - the show's 34th - and later announced it would not continue filming this set of episodes.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery," the corporation said.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."

What will Flintoff do next?

It remains unknown if Flintoff, who has enjoyed a successful career on the screen after retiring from cricket, will return to TV work.

The ex-England captain, who won 79 Test caps and will forever be remembered by fans for his heroics in the 2005 Ashes, could take up a coaching role in the national team's setup.

Jos Butler, England's white ball captain, said: "He's been starting to do a little bit of stuff back in cricket and it's just great for him to be around.

"He's obviously an England legend and it's nice for us to have him with the group.

"He hasn't been brought in with any specific role. He's just here to observe and a few of the lads can pick his brains. He's settled in really well and it's great to have him with us."