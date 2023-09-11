Freddie Flintoff to make TV return for 'passion project' months after Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff, 45, was seen on Friday at England's opening one-day international against New Zealand. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is set to make a sensational TV return months after a car crash left him with serious injuries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Freddie was seen on Friday at England's opening one-day international against New Zealand in his first public appearance since the incident.

Freddie was clearly still suffering from the injuries he sustained in the crash, which took place in December 2022, but the TV star is reportedly ready to make his return to the screen soon.

He is set to start work on the cricket docu-series, Field of Dreams, in the coming months.

Former England player Andrew Flintoff. Picture: Getty

“Everyone is thrilled and relieved Freddie is gearing up to get back to work," a source said.

"We know how much this series meant to him. It was a passion project that was also loved by the viewers, so it’s great it will mark his return to the screen after what must have been an extraordinarily difficult time."

Read More: Andrew Flintoff was covering up his face until six weeks ago, says former England team-mate Steve Harmison

Read More: Andrew Flintoff seen in public for first time since horror smash amid praise for new England cricket role

The first season of Field of Dreams saw Freddie, 45, visit his hometown in Preston, to help start a new cricket team for players from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The retired sports star hoped to inspire younger players to embark on their own cricket careers, regardless of their upbringing.

The series was well-received by viewers.

Andrew Flintoff was injured in a car crash in December 2022. Picture: Getty

It comes after it was revealed Freddie was still hiding his face as little as six weeks ago due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Steve Harmison, who played with Flintoff for England over several years, saw him six weeks ago and said he had his face covered.

"It's been tough, you've seen the pictures of him with a smile on his face but I saw him about six weeks ago when my son Charlie and his son, Rocky played against each other and it was great to see him," he told TalkSport.

"Obviously I roomed with Andrew for the best part of 15 years and we'd gone through all our careers together and so to see our two sons playing each other, Northumberland against Lancashire, it was fantastic."