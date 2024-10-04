Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Freddie Flintoff is set to present a special Christmas episode of beloved family gameshow Bullseye.

The England cricket great, 46, will host the show three decades after late comedian Jim Bowen's initial run, which lasted between 1981 and 1995.

Bullseye sees contestants competing in darts games and quizzes to win cash and prizes. The show is famed for its animated anthropomorphic bull named Bully which appeared throughout the show as the mascot.

The game show will see Flintoff's return to television in his first major presenting role since his horror crash on Top Gear in 2022. The incident left the former cricketer with severe facial injuries that forced him into a lengthy recovery.

ITV bosses are also reportedly hoping that the one-off Christmas special will lead to a full-time return for the much-loved series.

Jim Bowen on the set of Bullseye in 1986. Picture: Getty

Flintoff told The Sun: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. I can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

"You can’t beat a bit of Bully!" he added, echoing Bowen's famous catch phrase.

A source told the publication: "This is the perfect role for Freddie to start a whole new chapter in his career and his fans will be thrilled to see him on our screens fronting such a well-loved programme.

"Few would have predicted the move but it’s a genius signing because Freddie has the same dry, Lancashire sense of humour and delivery as Jim."

Managing director Michael Mannes added: "We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever.

"And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts. Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can’t wait for the show to be back on ITV."

Flintoff has previously spoken of his love for darts, having grown up in Lancashire playing with his friends.

He also holds the world record for the longest distance to throw a bullseye, completing the challenge for Sports Relief in 2012. Flintoff hit the middle of the board from 5.05m.

Flintoff will also juggle his cricket coaching career amid his return to television, after he was recently announced as the new England Lions head coach - England cricket's development side - for their tour of South Africa next month.

Freddie Flintoff lifts the Ashes urn in 2009 at the Oval Cricket Ground. Picture: Alamy

He previously told Sky Sports of his love of the sport: "One of the things I love about it, a lot of sports have got really professional and the public can’t identify with the players, but I think darts has kept that charm.

"Where you see the crowds get excited and they look at the players and think, he’s just a normal guy, good at what they do.

"And it’s got to be said, it’s one of the best atmospheres in sport. You see the crowd coming out, they're dressed up they've got the signs. And the drama of it as well! Watching it live is incredible. I've liked darts for a long time."

Bullseye made a brief but failed revival in 2006, hosted by Dave Spikey, the comedian and Phoenix Nights actor.

It comes after Flintoff spoke out about struggling with anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks after the horror Top Gear crash that left him with life-changing injuries.

Flintoff suffered facial injuries after the crash. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, a BBC show documenting the journey of a young cricket team which aired in August, the Top Gear star said: "I thought I could just shake it off. I wanted to shake it off and say 'everything's all right', but it's not been the case."

He added: “I thought I could just shake it off … but it’s not been a case of that. It’s been a lot harder than I thought. As much as I’ve wanted to go out and do things, I’ve just not been able to.

“I was full of anxiety. I had nightmares, I had flashbacks.

“It’s been so hard to cope with. But some of these lads have had a tough life."

The former England cricket captain came to a multi-million-pound settlement with the BBC following his car crash.

He reportedly negotiated the payout to make up for two years’ loss of earnings, and is understood to have opted against suing the BBC.

The BBC has since “sincerely apologised” to Flintoff for the crash.