Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'

4 October 2024, 10:58

Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'
Freddie Flintoff to host Bullseye reboot in first major TV job since horror Top Gear crash that 'changed his life forever'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Freddie Flintoff is set to present a special Christmas episode of beloved family gameshow Bullseye.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The England cricket great, 46, will host the show three decades after late comedian Jim Bowen's initial run, which lasted between 1981 and 1995.

Bullseye sees contestants competing in darts games and quizzes to win cash and prizes. The show is famed for its animated anthropomorphic bull named Bully which appeared throughout the show as the mascot.

The game show will see Flintoff's return to television in his first major presenting role since his horror crash on Top Gear in 2022. The incident left the former cricketer with severe facial injuries that forced him into a lengthy recovery.

ITV bosses are also reportedly hoping that the one-off Christmas special will lead to a full-time return for the much-loved series.

Jim Bowen on the set of Bullseye in 1986
Jim Bowen on the set of Bullseye in 1986. Picture: Getty

Read More: Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Read More: 'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations

Flintoff told The Sun: "I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid. I can’t quite believe I’ll get to host this Christmas special.

"You can’t beat a bit of Bully!" he added, echoing Bowen's famous catch phrase.

A source told the publication: "This is the perfect role for Freddie to start a whole new chapter in his career and his fans will be thrilled to see him on our screens fronting such a well-loved programme.

"Few would have predicted the move but it’s a genius signing because Freddie has the same dry, Lancashire sense of humour and delivery as Jim."

Managing director Michael Mannes added: "We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever.

"And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts. Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can’t wait for the show to be back on ITV."

Flintoff has previously spoken of his love for darts, having grown up in Lancashire playing with his friends.

He also holds the world record for the longest distance to throw a bullseye, completing the challenge for Sports Relief in 2012. Flintoff hit the middle of the board from 5.05m.

Flintoff will also juggle his cricket coaching career amid his return to television, after he was recently announced as the new England Lions head coach - England cricket's development side - for their tour of South Africa next month.

Freddie Flintoff lifts the Ashes urn in 2009 at the Oval Cricket Ground
Freddie Flintoff lifts the Ashes urn in 2009 at the Oval Cricket Ground. Picture: Alamy

He previously told Sky Sports of his love of the sport: "One of the things I love about it, a lot of sports have got really professional and the public can’t identify with the players, but I think darts has kept that charm.

"Where you see the crowds get excited and they look at the players and think, he’s just a normal guy, good at what they do.

"And it’s got to be said, it’s one of the best atmospheres in sport. You see the crowd coming out, they're dressed up they've got the signs. And the drama of it as well! Watching it live is incredible. I've liked darts for a long time."

Bullseye made a brief but failed revival in 2006, hosted by Dave Spikey, the comedian and Phoenix Nights actor.

It comes after Flintoff spoke out about struggling with anxiety, nightmares and flashbacks after the horror Top Gear crash that left him with life-changing injuries.

Flintoff suffered facial injuries after the crash
Flintoff suffered facial injuries after the crash. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour, a BBC show documenting the journey of a young cricket team which aired in August, the Top Gear star said: "I thought I could just shake it off. I wanted to shake it off and say 'everything's all right', but it's not been the case."

He added: “I thought I could just shake it off … but it’s not been a case of that. It’s been a lot harder than I thought. As much as I’ve wanted to go out and do things, I’ve just not been able to.

“I was full of anxiety. I had nightmares, I had flashbacks.

“It’s been so hard to cope with. But some of these lads have had a tough life."

The former England cricket captain came to a multi-million-pound settlement with the BBC following his car crash.

He reportedly negotiated the payout to make up for two years’ loss of earnings, and is understood to have opted against suing the BBC.

The BBC has since “sincerely apologised” to Flintoff for the crash.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flames rise from Israeli air strikes in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli air strikes rock suburbs of Beirut and cut off key crossing into Syria

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iranian supreme leader praises missile attack on Israel

Matthew Williams has broken his silence over the disappearance of fiance Victoria Taylor

Fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor breaks silence as he says daughter 'just wants her mam'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'

Israel 'won‘t last long', warns Iran's supreme leader as he wields rifle in sermon hailing October 7 attack as 'legitimate act'
The officers were found guilty of gross misconduct in October last year over the stop and search of Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos

Two Met police officers sacked over stop-and-search of Team GB athlete Bianca Williams given jobs back

Flooded houses after heavy rain in the village of Luke, near the Bosnian town of Fojnica, 50km west of Sarajevo, Bosnia

14 people killed as rainstorm sparks heavy floods in large parts of Bosnia

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Notorious Menendez brothers murder case to be reviewed - as Kim Kardashian calls for their release

A beluga whale found in Arctic Norway is fed

‘Russian spy whale’ was not shot dead, say Norwegian police

Peter Faulding, a diver involved in the search for Nicola Bulley, has retaliated following a new documentary

Nicola Bulley diver Peter Faulding slams new documentary claims and shares sonar images 'showing body in river'

Police at the scene in Birmingham

Male pedestrian suffers ‘multiple serious injuries’ as car 'driven deliberately' into group of people in Birmingham

Car thieves are infiltrating manufacturers to gain access to the latest tech

Car thieves ‘infiltrating vehicle manufactures to stay ahead of latest anti-theft tech’

A motorcycle is partially submerged in floodwaters outside an apartment building in the village of Kiseljak, northern Bosnia

Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit parts of Bosnia

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Teacher who had sex with pupil, 17, in lay-by after school dance says her life has been ruined by conviction

Carbon Capture and Storage plant

Government pledges £22bn for carbon capture and storage technology in 'new era' after coal plant closures

Steven Luck was caught driving home from court - after being banned from driving

'I didn't know it starts straight away': Motorist drives home from court right after being slapped with driving ban

Exclusive
LBC has uncovered levels of E Coli in Britain’s rivers over fifty times higher than levels recommended by the Environment Agency, in the latest edition of Feargal on Friday.

Feargal Sharkey exposes dangerous levels of E. coli in British rivers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Large explosions have rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight as Israel carried out airstrikes close to the airport

Plane evacuating 150 Brits from Lebanon lands in UK - as blasts continue across capital

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked.

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear weapons if provoked

Hurricane Helene

Search for victims of Hurricane Helene moves into second week

Inquests into the four deaths will open today

Inquests into deaths of four Brits killed in Bayesian superyacht tragedy to open

Forth Bridge 130th Anniversary

‘Like being in the fast and furious’: World Heritage Site community ‘held hostage’ by 'gangs' of boy racers
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

'I am not the man they have painted me to be': Garth Brooks breaks silence after rape and battery allegations
Argentina has vowed to gain "full sovereignty" of the Falkland Islands - after the Chagos islands (bottom right) were handed to Mauritius

Argentina vows to gain 'full sovereignty' of the Falklands following UK's return of Chagos Islands
North Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to destroy South Korea with nuclear strikes if provoked

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair and make-up artist

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike targeting an area in Beirut's southern suburb

Massive strikes hit Beirut as G7 leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit