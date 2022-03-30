'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

30 March 2022, 10:16

Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.
Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The decision to axe free hospital parking for NHS staff who have "risked their lives" during the pandemic has been slammed by unions as a "sick joke".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The benefit, which was introduced during the pandemic, will be scrapped from Friday, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed.

Free parking was introduced for NHS workers during the pandemic to support those working on the frontline.

Mr Javid said: "Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on 31 March.

"However, over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight."

He added: "On behalf of the Government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response."

Read more: Welsh Tory comes out as first trans MP after revealing rape and £50,000 blackmail plot

Read more: Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial

The move has been condemned by unions and NHS workers, who have been hailed as heroes for working on the frontline when the disease tore through the UK.

Rachel Harrison, national officer for the GMB union, said charging health and social care staff who have "risked their lives during the pandemic" is a "sick joke".

"After the years of Tory cuts NHS trusts are struggling, we know," she said.

"But scrabbling the money back off hard up workers is not the answer.

"The Government must now legislate for free hospital staff parking once and for all."

Anger has also erupted online as people criticised the Conservative Government for the "disgraceful" move.

One person said all NHS staff should have free parking, food and laundry, adding: "They Care for Us: We Care for Them."

Others, including Gary Neville, called the scrapping of free parking "cruel".

Read more: Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars

Another added: "These are the key workers who got us through the pandemic. Free parking should be kept & our NHS staff given a pay rise."

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Our amazing NHS key workers put their lives on the line to get us through this pandemic.

"Scrapping free car parking in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is a lousy way to repay that service.

"The Government should be giving health staff a proper pay rise - not adding to their bills.

"And it should be funding our NHS properly so that hospitals don't have to rely on car parks for income."

When the perk was introduced in July of 2020 the Department of Health and Social Care said it was "temporary" and only for the "duration of the pandemic".

It said that the scheme had cost around £130 million over the past two years.

'Freedom Day', which many say signalled the end of the pandemic, saw the end of all legal Covid-19 restrictions on February 24.

Now only guidance remains in place for those who test positive for the disease.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly is to be freed from prison

Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly to be freed in weeks after fourth parole bid

Police hunt poison spraying suspect

Three shop workers sprayed with noxious substance in 'violent' and 'frightening' attacks

UK grants 2,700 refugees visas under Homes for Ukraine scheme

UK approves less than 10% of Homes for Ukraine applications as 2,700 visas granted

Snowfall near Stanhope, in Northumberland

Brits set for -5C freeze as Met office issues yellow alerts for snow and ice

Rhiannon Davies from Ludlow, Shropshire, pictured with her daughter Kate moments after she was born in 2009. Her daughter died hours later

Shrewsbury maternity scandal: 200 babies died after 'catastrophic' NHS failings

MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria

Welsh Tory comes out as first trans MP after revealing rape and £50,000 blackmail plot

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

A charity has revealed that a single mother is using a wax melt burner to cook food for her children (stock photo)

Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars

Glasgow council are considering removing a statue of famous abolitionist David Livingstone

Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'

Chris Rock tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock tour ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith Oscars slap

Andrew escorted the Queen in Westminster Abbey

Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial

The concert for Ukraine raised money for humanitarian efforts

Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello help raise £12m

Hrybov, right, has been released from Russian detention

Captured Ukraine 'hero' who said 'Russian warship go f*** yourself' is freed

Jackie Weaver in the viral Zoom meeting

Jackie Weaver 'did not have authority' to kick out councillors in viral Zoom meeting

Mr Kara-Murza has survived two poisoning attempts in his opposition to Putin

Western sanctions have left no food on Russia's shelves, anti-Putin dissident reveals

Russia said it would reduce its bombardment of Kyiv after more peace talks on Tuesday - but Anthony Blinken treated the announcement with scepticism

Russia's promise to wind down assaults on Kyiv could be 'deception', US warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden meets the leader of Singapore

Biden says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed the Government saved £3.4billion in 2020/21

Rees-Mogg: Govt save £3.4bn in crackdown on fraudulent benefit claims and PPE contracts
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital
Donald Trump

January 6 riots probe ‘identifies eight-hour gap in Trump’s phone records’
The yacht was detained in Canary Wharf

Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' seized in Canary Wharf
Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault

Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter
Max Mosley was found dead in 2021

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears
Yemen rally

Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
A woman gets a Covid-19 test

Shanghai’s two-phase lockdown tests ‘zero-Covid’ limits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police