Welsh Tory comes out as first trans MP after revealing rape and £50,000 blackmail plot

30 March 2022, 08:41 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 10:13

MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria
MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Picture: UK Parliament

By Megan Hinton

A Welsh Tory has become the first British MP to come out as transgender after revealing he was blackmailed for £50,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MP Jamie Wallis said in a public statement that he had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and wants to be a trans woman.

In a statement, released in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Dr Wallis said "there’s a lot that goes on in MPs lives and the Whips play an important wellbeing role" in supporting MPs who are having a tough time.

Adding: "Well they’ve certainly earned their keep with me

"I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child.

"I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud."

Dr Wallis has not yet shared a name change or indicated his preferred pronouns.

He continued: "There was a close call in April 2020 when someone Blackmailed me, outed me to my father and sent photographs to other family members.

"He wanted £50,000 to keep quiet. The police were so supportive, so understanding and on this occasion the system worked. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in prison."

Read more: Starmer grapples with Labour's stance on trans rights and speaks out over 'intolerance'

Read more: Men asked by some hospital trusts if they are pregnant before having scans

He went on to explain that after the imprisonment of his blackmailer, he believed he would be able to "move on" but said hiding "something like this was always going to be tough".

In his emotional statement, he also revealed that during his struggle to come to terms with his gender dysphoria, he suffered a sexual assault.

Writing: "A few months back, in September, I 'hooked up' with someone who I met online and when I chose to say 'no' on the basis that he wouldn’t wear a condom he chose to rape me.

"I have not been myself since this incident and I don’t think I will ever recover."

Since the incident the MP has suffered with PTSD which he attributes to his arrest for suspicion of driving while unfit following collision with lamppost.

He ended his statement by saying: "Tonight, I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone."

Read more: Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'

Read more: Russia's promise to wind down assaults on Kyiv could be 'deception', US warns

His statement has been met with support from follow politicians who have praised his "bravery" and "courage".

Boris Johnson took to Twitter to say: "Sharing this very intimate story would have taken an immense amount of courage. Thank you Jamie Wallis for your bravery, which will undoubtedly support others.

"The Conservative Party I lead will always give you, and everyone else, the love and support you need to be yourself."

His praise comes hours after he opened his speech to Tory MPs' with this joke: "Good evening ladies and gentleman, or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth."

The PM's comments come after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was quizzed by LBC's Nick Ferrari on whether or not a woman can have a penis.

To which he replied: "I'm not... I don't think we can conduct this debate with...

"I don't think that discussing this issue in this way helps anyone in the long run.

"What I want to see is a reform of the law as it is, but I am also an advocate of safe spaces for women and I want to have a discussion that is... anybody who genuinely wants to find a way through this, I want to discuss that with, and I do find that too many people - in my view - retreat or hold a position of which is intolerant of others.

"And that's not picking on any individual at all, but I don't like intolerance, I like open discussion."

Tory MP Michael Fabricant also posted messages of support for Dr Wallis, saying: "My colleague, Jamie Wallis, has made a very brave statement this morning.

"We are all very proud of Jamie and we are all here for them.

"The Parliamentary Party is fully behind you. You are very brave and we are proud to have you as part of our team."

Chairman of the Conservative party added: "Proud of my colleague Jamie Wallis. As a Conservative family we stand together, and we will support you. I hope that your brave statement will help others."

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Sending you love and solidarity from the other side of the Commons. This is hugely courageous of you to share."

Read more: Russia's promise to wind down assaults on Kyiv could be 'deception', US warns

Read more: Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

Whilst SNP MP David Linden added: "What an incredibly powerful and brave post. Sending love, support and solidarity from the opposite side of the chamber."

MP Peter Gibson wrote: "Well done to you on your bravery and honesty. Sharing this personal news is a big step for you. It will also be of help to many others, those who face the same struggles and those might improve their understanding of such struggles."

Alicia Kearns said: "You have changed this country today Your bravery will give hope and courage to people across our country.

"From the trans community, to survivors we all here for you, as you live your life as your true self, but ever as our friend."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Baby P's mother Tracey Connelly is to be freed from prison

Baby P’s mother Tracey Connelly to be freed in weeks after fourth parole bid

Police hunt poison spraying suspect

Three shop workers sprayed with noxious substance in 'violent' and 'frightening' attacks

UK grants 2,700 refugees visas under Homes for Ukraine scheme

UK approves less than 10% of Homes for Ukraine applications as 2,700 visas granted

Snowfall near Stanhope, in Northumberland

Brits set for -5C freeze as Met office issues yellow alerts for snow and ice

Free parking will be axed for NHS staff at hospitals from Friday.

'Sick joke': Anger as free hospital parking for NHS staff axed from Friday

Rhiannon Davies from Ludlow, Shropshire, pictured with her daughter Kate moments after she was born in 2009. Her daughter died hours later

Shrewsbury maternity scandal: 200 babies died after 'catastrophic' NHS failings

Gordon Brown said said "any caring and compassionate chancellor" would have done more

Gordon Brown accuses Sunak of not 'caring' about people struggling with living costs

A charity has revealed that a single mother is using a wax melt burner to cook food for her children (stock photo)

Mum 'uses wax melt burner to cook beans on toast for her kids' as cost of living soars

Glasgow council are considering removing a statue of famous abolitionist David Livingstone

Statue of abolitionist David Livingstone may be removed due to 'links to slavery'

Chris Rock tour ticket sales have skyrocketed after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock tour ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith Oscars slap

Andrew escorted the Queen in Westminster Abbey

Royals' 'dismay and regret' as Andrew takes prominent role with Queen at Philip memorial

The concert for Ukraine raised money for humanitarian efforts

Concert for Ukraine: Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello help raise £12m

Hrybov, right, has been released from Russian detention

Captured Ukraine 'hero' who said 'Russian warship go f*** yourself' is freed

Jackie Weaver in the viral Zoom meeting

Jackie Weaver 'did not have authority' to kick out councillors in viral Zoom meeting

Mr Kara-Murza has survived two poisoning attempts in his opposition to Putin

Western sanctions have left no food on Russia's shelves, anti-Putin dissident reveals

Russia said it would reduce its bombardment of Kyiv after more peace talks on Tuesday - but Anthony Blinken treated the announcement with scepticism

Russia's promise to wind down assaults on Kyiv could be 'deception', US warns

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden meets the leader of Singapore

Biden says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed the Government saved £3.4billion in 2020/21

Rees-Mogg: Govt save £3.4bn in crackdown on fraudulent benefit claims and PPE contracts
Russia Ukraine War

Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukrainian capital
Donald Trump

January 6 riots probe ‘identifies eight-hour gap in Trump’s phone records’
The yacht was detained in Canary Wharf

Mystery Russian's £38m superyacht with 'infinite wine cellar' seized in Canary Wharf
Mike Lanigan was found guilty of assault

Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter
Max Mosley was found dead in 2021

F1 boss Max Mosley shot himself dead after learning of terminal cancer, inquest hears
Yemen rally

Gulf states plan Yemen talks without Houthi rebels present

President Erdogan addresses delegates

Ukraine and Russia hold new talks in Turkey aimed at ending fighting
A woman gets a Covid-19 test

Shanghai’s two-phase lockdown tests ‘zero-Covid’ limits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?
Suicide bereaved mum backs Will Smith’s ‘passion’ in Chris Rock slap

Suicide-bereaved mum backs Will Smith's 'passion' in Chris Rock slap
Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims

Will Smith 'led by' Jada Pinkett-Smith to slap Chris Rock, caller claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police