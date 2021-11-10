French footballer arrested after 'attack' on teammate who shares same position

Aminata Diallo has been arrested in connection with the investigation. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A member of the Paris Saint-Germain women's football team has been arrested following an investigation into an attack on one of her teammates who shares the same position.

Midfielder Aminata Diallo, 26, was taken into custody after having replaced her injured teammate, Kheira Hamraoui, on the pitch in a game against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Local reports suggest that Hamraoui was the player assaulted, having suffered injuries to both of her legs and hands in an attack following a team dinner.

Diallo was said to have been driving her teammates home when two men approached the car and dragged Hamraoui away.

They hit her legs with an iron bar before making a quick escape from the scene, French outlet L’Equipe said.

Hamraoui was attacked after a team dinner. Picture: Alamy

In a statement on Wednesday, the club said: "Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club's players last Thursday evening.

"Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed."

It continued: "Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women's team.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts.

"The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take."