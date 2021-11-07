Boy, 7, struck in face by flare at Championship football match

Oakwell stadium in Barnsley before the Hull match on Saturday.
Oakwell stadium in Barnsley before the Hull match on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

A 17-year-old is being questioned by police after a seven-year old boy was struck by a flare at a football match.

South Yorkshire Police said a flare was thrown in the crowd shortly before half-time on Saturday as Barnsley played Hull City at Oakwell stadium.

Officers said it is believed to have been thrown by a Hull City fan and hit the child – another City supporter – in the face. He suffered minor injuries.

Humberside Police, which is also investigating, said the boy received treatment at the scene and returned to watch the rest of the match.

The teenager presented himself at Clough Road Police Station in Hull and was questioned by officers on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Blake Neale said: "Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated as families should feel safe to be able to go to watch their teams play without the fear of this type of incident.

"Police officers work closely with the ground's stewards and tonight one supporter had been arrested on entry to the ground when he was found in possession of a flare.

"We are working closely with our colleagues in South Yorkshire Police, Hull City and Barnsley football clubs to conduct a thorough investigation, and whoever is found to be responsible will be dealt with robustly."

A spokesperson for Barnsley said: "Barnsley FC do not tolerate such actions from any individual(s) and will continue to assist South Yorkshire Police with their investigation.

"Having been tended to by stewards and our medical team, the club were pleased that the young supporter felt comfortable enough to return to his seat to watch the remainder of the fixture."

Hull City has been contacted for comment.

