French police officer stabbed to death inside her station

23 April 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 15:42

A French police officer has been stabbed to death near Paris
A French police officer has been stabbed to death near Paris. Picture: Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

By Will Taylor

A French officer has been stabbed to death in a police station and her attacker killed.

Authorities in the country said her attacker was shot by officers nearby.

Their identity and motive were not immediately clear, the Associated Press was told.

The officer was an administrative employee at the station in Rambouillet, a town south-west of Paris.

An investigation into whether there was a link to terrorism has been started.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it is not involved at the moment, while Prime Minister Jean Castex, interior minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials were en route to the scene.

France has seen a number of attacks against police in recent years, including some by Islamic extremists.

Updates to follow

