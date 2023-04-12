French warship 'ordered ferry to move aside' so it could take 90 Channel migrants to the UK in 'dangerous' incident

12 April 2023, 06:00

The ferry was ordered to stand aside for the migrants
The ferry was ordered to stand aside for the migrants. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A French warship ordered a passenger ferry to move to one side so it could take 90 migrants across the Channel to the UK, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Spirit of Britain ferry had to shift aside so the French vessel could hand the migrants to a royal navy boat waiting to take them to the UK.

The incident took place just before 10.30 on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

In the message to the P&O ferry, the warship's female officer said: 'I am currently ahead of you for three nautical miles.

"About to start operation with two small migrant craft and Border Force Typhoon. Is it possible for you to take a wide berth on your port side?

Migrants are helped by RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat before being taken to a beach in Dungeness
Migrants are helped by RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat before being taken to a beach in Dungeness. Picture: Getty

The Spirit of Britain's officer said in response that there were five nautical miles between them. He added: "Unfortunately, due to the shipping traffic we can't come to port in restricted visibility. So, we will alter course to starboard."

The ferry then moved to starboard to allow the French ship to pass before going back to its previous course and arriving in Calais.

The French ship took the migrant boats to the area where French and British waters meet before handing them over to the Border Force Typhoon vessel.

Fishermen said that the incident was a "dangerous operation which could have cost lives of migrants and seamen" in the world's busiest shipping lane.

Migrants cross the shipping lane in the English Channel
Migrants cross the shipping lane in the English Channel. Picture: Getty

One fishing boat captain said: 'Visibility was down to 100 metres because of heavy fog. The French warship made an erratic course through the shipping lane after telling the ferry to get out of its way.

"The sole aim of the operation seemed to be getting the two migrant boats out of French waters and handed over to the British as swiftly as possible."

Read more: Albanian rapper smashes TV screen showing Suella Braverman speech on illegal immigration in 'Taken'-inspired music video

Read more: Migrants say they'd 'rather go on to the streets and be homeless' than live on new barge for asylum seekers

Another added: "This operation should not have been happening in the foggy conditions."

"The migrant boats ought to have been stopped by the French Navy from leaving France in such bad weather. The enthusiasm for search and rescue operations by the French even in very low visibility at sea is extraordinary.

"They appear to be 'grazing' the waters off Calais and Dunkirk until they find a migrant boat and then escorting it directly towards the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian special forces. A leaked military document suggests that British special forces are also in the country

British special forces 'operating in Ukraine', leaked US military documents show, but ministers warn against 'disinformation'
Japan Missile Development

Japan signs £2.2bn long-range missile development deals

Mexico Migrant Deaths

Head of Mexican immigration agency charged after fatal fire

The coronation rehearsals are reportedly in chaos

Fears Charles 'may stumble over robes' at coronation, as Prince Harry missing deadline 'throws plans into chaos'

Dr Rob Laurenson has been criticised for taking a week's holiday during the largest-ever NHS strikes this week

Junior doctor union leader criticised for holiday during 'largest-ever' NHS walkout

A Louisville Metro Police officer walks outside the home of the gunman in the Camp Taylor neighbourhood in Louisville

Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank gunman

Mourners at Lucy Dee's funeral

Husband mourns 'best friend' as thousands attend funeral for British-Israeli attack victim Lucy Dee

Finding someone falling over at work funny is not harassment, a judge has ruled, as a pub worker lost an employment tribunal claim after his manager laughed when he took a tumble while on shift.

Laughing at someone falling over at work is not harassment, judge rules, as pub worker loses tribunal claim

President Biden said the purpose of his trip to Ireland was to help "keep the peace" on the island on his departure from Maryland

Joe Biden aims to 'keep the peace' as he arrives in Belfast to celebrate Good Friday Agreement anniversary

Funeral Shooting Nation’s Capital

One killed and three hurt in shooting outside Washington funeral home

France’s Wissam Ben Yedder

Monaco star Ben Yedder handed suspended jail term by Spanish court for tax fraud

Migration Italy

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

A video has emerged online showing British troops stood in a guard of honour for UK-trained Ukrainian soldiers as they departed for the frontline.

British troops form guard of honour in emotional farewell to UK-trained Ukrainian soldiers heading to frontline

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich

Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia

Former Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes

Disgraced Theranos boss Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison

Serbian journalists hold a banner reading “Truth is our victory” as they march to mark the 24th anniversary of the killing of a prominent editor and newspaper publisher Slavko Curuvija, who was fierce

Serbian press marks unpunished 1999 killing of journalist

Latest News

See more Latest News

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows trenches and deployed vehicles in the north of Armiansk, Crimea, on February 16 2023

Crimea ready for possible Ukrainian offensive, says Moscow-appointed leader

Joshua Delbono, 19, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison today after he stabbed Charley Bates in the heart over £20

Murderer turned in by mum sentenced to life after stabbing schoolboy, 16, in the heart

Freddie Scappaticci has denied being IRA spy ‘Stakeknife’

Man suspected of being Britain's top IRA spy codenamed Stakeknife dies

Polish soldiers visit the Museum Of Cursed Soldiers And Political Prisoners Of The Polish People’s Republic in Warsaw

Israeli Holocaust memorial criticises deal with Poland

Mourners attend the funeral of Lucy Dee at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion, on Tuesday

Israeli army kills two alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

Primary school teacher in front of a class room

What time are primary school places announced and how do waiting lists work?

The chilling video was shared widely on social media.

Uber driver banned 'over video in car with young woman' as Rochdale council confirms police investigation
Thousands have gathered in Trafalgar square to join the picket line for junior doctor strikes.

'Claps don't pay the bills': Striking junior doctors march on Downing Street as No10 refuses to back down on pay demands
Police hunt female dog owner after a man is left with 'significant injuries' and his dog killed in ferocious attack

Hunt for female dog owner after man is left with 'significant injuries' and his dog killed in ferocious attack
King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

King Charles III Coronation: Start time and order of events

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It is still unknown whether the royal pair will be attending the coronation on May 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face a 'lose-lose' situation as they risk being booed at King's coronation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be stripped of their royal titles?

King Charles is said to have sent an invitation to son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for his coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik

Restoring trust in the CBI quickly will be a task of Herculean proportion, writes David Buik
Tom Swarbrick

Caller brands the Dalai Lama 'disgusting' after the leader asked a boy to 'suck his tongue'
Seething caller accuses government of using the NHS as a cash cow

Seething caller accuses the government of using the NHS as a 'cash cow'

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes
Nick and Dalai Lama

Horrified caller disgusted at Dalai Lama being labelled as a 'predator' after asking boy to 'suck tongue'
junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors branded 'so selfish' by emotional caller living in 'unbearable pain' as thousands of operations cancelled
'Haven't Tories dominated British politics for 13 years?' asks Chris Bryant after professor says new elite is left-wing

Haven't Tories dominated British politics for 13 years asks Chris Bryant, after professor says new elite is left-wing
Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'
Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit