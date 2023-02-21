Fresh hope in hunt for missing rugby star Levi Davis after text messages read two months after disappearance in Spain

By Danielle DeWolfe

Text messages have sparked fresh hope in the hunt for missing rugby and X Factor star Levi Davis, as a friend reveals text message were read months after his disappearance.

Rugby star Davis went missing on October 29 after travelling to Barcelona alone from a friends home in Ibiza, taking only the contents of a rucksack with him.

Davis was last seen on CCTV leaving a pub on Barcelona's tourist hotspot Las Ramblas, with his phone later detected near the city’s train station that evening and his passport found in the water at the nearby port.

Now, a friend of the missing X Factor star has revealed text messages sent to Davis following his disappearance were read two months after he vanished.

Now, a friend of the missing X Factor star has revealed text messages sent to Davis following his disappearance were read two months after he vanished. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Davis, 24, is a former Bath rugby player who also appeared alongside fellow rugby stars Thom Evans and Ben Foden on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

A recognisable face to rugby fans, no confirmed sightings of the star have been made since his disappearance despite numerous leads and his family venturing to Spain to assist in the search.

It was believed Davis' phone hadn't been used since his disappearance, however, his friend's messages now show the word 'read' beneath them.

It's lead to speculation his phone is being actively used and the rugby player may still be alive, despite his family's fears he may have drowned in the nearby port.

The last message sent by his friend on December 15, at 13.25pm - two months after his disappearance - read: 'Please come home. I love you. And miss you xx.'

Screenshots of the messages followed the news Davis had unpaid debts of £100,000 owed to a Somali gang in London.

In a video uploaded to social media, then deleted, Davis spoke of being blackmailed by criminals and threats to kill him and his family.

It's coming up to four months since the rugby star disappeared in Barcelona, with private investigator Gavin Burrows continuing to work on the case after Davis' family expressed frustration at the lack of police co-operation in the search.