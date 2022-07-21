Motorists warned of 'slow moving roadblocks' as fuel price protesters protest across UK

Drivers are set to hold a "go slow" protests over fuel price. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Motorists have been warned that "slow moving roadblocks" caused by fuel price protesters will create havoc on Friday ahead of potential nationwide demonstrations.

Irate campaigners angry at the cost of petrol are due to take action just as families travel at the start of the summer holidays for many schools.

Drivers and businesses have faced soaring inflation at the pumps this year thanks to a rise in oil prices driven in part by the war in Ukraine.

Now, Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, a campaign group, says in a Facebook post they will hold demonstrations across the UK, including in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Cardiff.

Their demonstrations are among the first disruptive cost-of-living campaigns, with Brits facing soaring energy bills and inflation elsewhere than the forecourt.

In the South West, Avon and Somerset Police warned of disruption on stretches of the M4, M5, M32 and A38.

Vehicles will head north on the M5 between Bridgwater and the Almondsbury Interchange at about 8.45am, then head east on the M4 to Junction 1 of the M32.

We want to make people aware there may be disruption on some roads, particularly the M5, tomorrow (Fri 22 July) due to slow-moving protests.



Full details can also be found here: https://t.co/YMrvbGPZ9Y pic.twitter.com/vx7q99me7z — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) July 21, 2022

Vehicles are expected to then stop before heading back on the route in the opposite direction, stopping at Bridgwater in the early afternoon.

Superintendent Tony Blatchford said: "Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

"Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

"We advise motorists to consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed."

Another group of demonstrators will drive slowly at a Shell petrol station in Bristol Road, Bridgwater.

A previous "go slow" demonstration caused disruption. Picture: Getty

It comes after 12 people were arrested after a fuel price protest on the M2 on July 4, which featured a "go slow" demonstration.

The Government cut fuel duty by 5p for a year, it announced in March, but any savings have since been cancelled out by price rises.

The RAC says the average fuel price is 187.88p per litre for unleaded and 196.37p for diesel.

That compares to 133.43p for unleaded and 135.23 for diesel in mid-July last year.