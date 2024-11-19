Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to shut doors

Snowy conditions have hit the UK, causing school closures. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Snowy conditions described as "the first taste of winter" have hit the UK, with a sudden Arctic blast causing multiple schools across the country to close.

The Met Office put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

It's said snowfall totals could reach up to 30cm over high ground, with lower totals likely to prove "disruptive" elsewhere.

The yellow warning for England has been issued until 11am and the warning for Scotland will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.

Several schools across the areas affected by the sudden snowfall have decided to close their gates this morning, and many others have decided to open later.

According to local councils, more than a dozen schools, including nursery and secondary facilities, will not open for teaching today.

Parents have been advised to check online to see if their child's school has been impacted by poor weather conditions.

The following schools are confirmed to have closed this morning:

England

The Piece Hall School, Halifax

North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax

Orion Academy, Oxford

Bishopswood School, Reading

Sonning Common Primary School, Reading

Wigmore Primary School, Herefordshire

Wigmore High School, Herefordshire

Earl Mortimer College, Herefordshire

All Saints College, Yorkshire

Castle Hill School, Yorkshire

Ravenshall School, Yorkshire

Southgate School, Yorkshire

Woodley School and College, Yorkshire

Hollinsclough CE Academy, Stoke-on-Trent

C.E.D.A.R.S., Stoke-on-Trent

Loxley Hall School, Stoke-on-Trent

Ipstones school, Stoke-on-Trent

Ilam primary school, Stoke-on-Trent

Abbey Green Nursery School, Brafdord

Stanbury Village School, Brafdord

South Darley C.E. Primary School, Derbyshire

Brackenfield Special School, Long Eaton, Derbyshire

Coppice Primary & Nursery School, Derbyshire

Bellfield Junior School, Birmingham

Bournville Primary School, Birmingham

Baskerville School, Birmingham

Forestdale Primary School in Rubery, Birmingham

Temple Meadow Primary School in Cradley Heath, Black Country

Halesowen CofE Primary School, Black Country

Q3 Academy Langley, Oldbury, Black Country

Oldbury Academy, Black Country

Perryfields Academy, Black Country

Bristnall Hall Academy, Black Country

Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury, Black Country

Ambleside Primary School, Nottinghamshire

The Garibaldi School, Nottinghamshire

Arnold View Primary School, Nottinghamshire

Kirkby Woodhouse School, Nottinghamshire

Greenwood Primary and Nursery, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Standhill Infant School, Nottinghamshire

Holly Hill Primary School, Nottinghamshire

Newark Orchid School, Nottinghamshire

Nottingham University Samworth Academy, Nottinghamshire

Portland College - Nottingham and Mansfield campuses

Park Vale Academy, Nottinghamshire

Samworth Church Academy, Nottinghamshire

Ellis Guilford School, Nottinghamshire

Joseph Whitaker School, Nottinghamshire

St Peter's Primary Academy, Nottinghamshire

Arno Vale Junior School, Nottinghamshire

Tuxford Academy, Nottinghamshire

Berry Hill Primary and Nursery School, Nottinghamshire

Jacksdale Primary School, Nottinghamshire

Forest Town Primary School, Nottinghamshire

Bulwell Academy, Nottinghamshire

Wales