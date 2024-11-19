Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to shut doors
19 November 2024, 08:54
Snowy conditions described as "the first taste of winter" have hit the UK, with a sudden Arctic blast causing multiple schools across the country to close.
The Met Office put three yellow warnings for snow and ice in place in the North, the Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.
It's said snowfall totals could reach up to 30cm over high ground, with lower totals likely to prove "disruptive" elsewhere.
The yellow warning for England has been issued until 11am and the warning for Scotland will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season, warning conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.
The amber warning covers the east and north of England, the Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.
Several schools across the areas affected by the sudden snowfall have decided to close their gates this morning, and many others have decided to open later.
According to local councils, more than a dozen schools, including nursery and secondary facilities, will not open for teaching today.
Parents have been advised to check online to see if their child's school has been impacted by poor weather conditions.
The following schools are confirmed to have closed this morning:
England
- The Piece Hall School, Halifax
- North Halifax Grammar School, Halifax
- Orion Academy, Oxford
- Bishopswood School, Reading
- Sonning Common Primary School, Reading
- Wigmore Primary School, Herefordshire
- Wigmore High School, Herefordshire
- Earl Mortimer College, Herefordshire
- All Saints College, Yorkshire
- Castle Hill School, Yorkshire
- Ravenshall School, Yorkshire
- Southgate School, Yorkshire
- Woodley School and College, Yorkshire
- Hollinsclough CE Academy, Stoke-on-Trent
- C.E.D.A.R.S., Stoke-on-Trent
- Loxley Hall School, Stoke-on-Trent
- Ipstones school, Stoke-on-Trent
- Ilam primary school, Stoke-on-Trent
- Abbey Green Nursery School, Brafdord
- Stanbury Village School, Brafdord
- South Darley C.E. Primary School, Derbyshire
- Brackenfield Special School, Long Eaton, Derbyshire
- Coppice Primary & Nursery School, Derbyshire
- Bellfield Junior School, Birmingham
- Bournville Primary School, Birmingham
- Baskerville School, Birmingham
- Forestdale Primary School in Rubery, Birmingham
- Temple Meadow Primary School in Cradley Heath, Black Country
- Halesowen CofE Primary School, Black Country
- Q3 Academy Langley, Oldbury, Black Country
- Oldbury Academy, Black Country
- Perryfields Academy, Black Country
- Bristnall Hall Academy, Black Country
- Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury, Black Country
- Ambleside Primary School, Nottinghamshire
- The Garibaldi School, Nottinghamshire
- Arnold View Primary School, Nottinghamshire
- Kirkby Woodhouse School, Nottinghamshire
- Greenwood Primary and Nursery, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
- Standhill Infant School, Nottinghamshire
- Holly Hill Primary School, Nottinghamshire
- Newark Orchid School, Nottinghamshire
- Nottingham University Samworth Academy, Nottinghamshire
- Portland College - Nottingham and Mansfield campuses
- Park Vale Academy, Nottinghamshire
- Samworth Church Academy, Nottinghamshire
- Ellis Guilford School, Nottinghamshire
- Joseph Whitaker School, Nottinghamshire
- St Peter's Primary Academy, Nottinghamshire
- Arno Vale Junior School, Nottinghamshire
- Tuxford Academy, Nottinghamshire
- Berry Hill Primary and Nursery School, Nottinghamshire
- Jacksdale Primary School, Nottinghamshire
- Forest Town Primary School, Nottinghamshire
- Bulwell Academy, Nottinghamshire
Wales
- Treuddyn, Ysgol Terrig
- Buckley, Westwood Community Primary School
- Buckley, Mountain Lane Primary School
- Argoed High School
- Buckley, Elfed High School
- Hawarden High School
- Bryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)
- Buckley, Southdown Primary School
- Connahs Quay High School
- Alun School
- Sealand C.P. School
- Ysgol Maes Garmon
- Caerwys, Ysgol yr Esgob CW Voluntary Aided School
- Mynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd Isa
- Cilcain, Ysgol y Foel
- Trelogan, Ysgol Trelogan
- Gronant, Ysgol Gronant
- Flint, St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School
- Whitford, Ysgol y Llan Church in Wales Voluntary Aided Primary School
- Hawarden, Penarlag Primary School
- Flint High School
- Penyffordd, Ysgol Penyffordd
- Northop Hall C.P. School
- Mold, Ysgol Gymraeg Glanrafon
- Mold, St Davids Catholic Primary School
- Hope, Ysgol Estyn
- Saltney, Wood Memorial C.P. School
- Brynford, Ysgol Brynffordd
- Queensferry Primary School
- Ysgol Treffynnon
- Hope, Castell Alun High School
- Shotton, St. Ethelwolds Church in Wales Voluntary Aided School
- Hawarden Village Church School
- Mold, Bryn Gwalia
- Holywell, Ysgol Maes y Felin
- Penyffordd, Ysgol Bryn Garth
- Connahs Quay, Bryn Deva
- Saltney, St Anthonys Catholic Primary School
- Carmel, Ysgol Bro Carmel
- Drury Primary School
- Connahs Quay, Wepre Primary School
- Lixwm Primary School
- Nannerch V.C. Primary School
- Northop, Ysgol Owen Jones
- Nercwys, St. Marys Nercwys Church in Wales
- Shotton, Venerable Edward Morgan Catholic Primary
- Leeswood, Ysgol Derwenfa
- Greenfield, Ysgol Maesglas
- Acton Park Primary School
- Alexandra School
- Borras Park CP School
- Hafod Y Wern CP
- Minera Church in Wales
- Rhosddu School
- Rhosnesni High School
- St Joseph's Catholic and Anglican High School
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School
- The Maelor School
- Wat's Dyke CP School
- Ysgol Bryn Alyn
- Ysgol Clywedog
- Ysgol Morgan Llwyd
- Ysgol St Christopher's School
- Ysgol Tanyfron
- Ysgol Y Grango
- Caersws CP School
- Llanidloes C.P. School
- Llanidloes High School
- Newtown High School - Newtown Campus
- Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus
- Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus
- Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon
- Ysgol Pennant
- Ysgol Rhiw Bechan