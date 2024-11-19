Live

LIVE: Commuter chaos as snow forces rail closures and delays flights with more to come

A man clearing snow in Durham. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Snow and ice are causing travel chaos across the UK as the Met Office warns of "disruption" on highways and roads.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Motorists in England's north have been put on notice and train services cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued across the UK.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather alerts for snow and ice covering the Midlands, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, north east Wales and sections of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office say temperatures could drop over the coming days - with some places seeing up to 20 centimetres of snow.

National Rail warned the cold climate would impact various routes on the Northern Rail until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Follow our live blog for the latest travel updates.