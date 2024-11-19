Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
LIVE: Commuter chaos as snow forces rail closures and delays flights with more to come
19 November 2024, 08:09 | Updated: 19 November 2024, 09:36
Snow and ice are causing travel chaos across the UK as the Met Office warns of "disruption" on highways and roads.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Motorists in England's north have been put on notice and train services cancelled after severe weather warnings were issued across the UK.
The Met Office issued three yellow weather alerts for snow and ice covering the Midlands, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, north east Wales and sections of Northern Ireland.
The Met Office say temperatures could drop over the coming days - with some places seeing up to 20 centimetres of snow.
National Rail warned the cold climate would impact various routes on the Northern Rail until at least 2pm on Tuesday.
Follow our live blog for the latest travel updates.
More snow pictures
Had enough snow pictures yet? Me neither.
UK travel update from the team at Global
Our travel reporters have shared the latest on traffic, trains, and road closures.
M4 delays
- In Swansea, the M4 is blocked Eastbound at Junction 47, A483 following an accident and there are long delays on the approach.
- Also on the M4, traffic is being held Eastbound at the Prince of Wales Bridge because of emergency works.
Road closures
- Derbyshire: The Snake Pass and the Woodhead Pass are both closed
- A537 Cat and Fiddle Road is closed between Macclesfield and Buxton
- The Woodhead Road is closed between Crowden and Holmfirth in West Yorkshire
- In Greater Manchester the A628 is closed both ways at Hollingworth
Trains
- Northern services aren't running between Halifax and Huddersfield
- East Midlands Trains can't run between Nottingham and Worksop
Airports
- Departures at Birmingham and Luton Airports are delayed by about an hour
Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to shut doors
Multiple schools across the UK are closed today due to the weather.
According to local councils, more than a dozen schools, including nursery and secondary facilities, will not open for teaching today.
Parents have been advised to check online to see if their child's school has been impacted by poor weather conditions.
Amber alert for cold weather still in place
A rare amber health alert for cold weather has been issued for parts of the UK as temperatures plummet.
The alert applies to the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.
The alert - which is the first of the season - will be in place from 10am Monday until 6pm on Saturday, confirmed the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Pictured: A smattering of snow for London
London saw small flurries this morning as commuters began their day.
Cold weather impacts most vulnerable
Charities have warned of the impact of the cold weather on society's most vulnerable.
Age UK says with the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment many older people are worried about turning on the heating.
"With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person's health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses," she said.
"The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke and breathing in cold air can also increase the risk, and impact, of serious illnesses like flu and pneumonia."
More snow pictures
More snow expected in southern England -Met Office
Departures at Birmingham and Luton Airports are delayed by about an hour
Holidaymakers will have to push back their plans as snow is causing delays at Birmingham and Luton airports.