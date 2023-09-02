Full list of schools affected by concrete safety fears so far as new closures confirmed

2 September 2023, 14:16

It is thought more than 150 schools have been affected so far
It is thought more than 150 schools have been affected so far. Picture: PA
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

There is growing pressure on the government to publish a full list of schools that have a type of potentially dangerous concrete on site.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Safety measures have been put in place at 104 schools due to the presence of (RAAC), while 52 have been shut.

RAAC was a common building material in the second half of the 20th century but it is feared to be prone to coming down, having been compared to the inside of an Aero bar.

Some schools will need to relocate to new accommodation while safety measures are taken, with some having their ceilings propped up.

The Department for Education (DfE) has so far failed to publish an official full list of schools with RAAC, though it is understood the following schools have been affected.

Full list of affected schools so far

52 schools have been shut
Parks Primary School in Leicester . Picture: PA
  • Abbey Lane Primary School, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
  • Arthur Bugler Primary School, Standford-le-Hope,Thurrock
  • The Appleton School, Essex
  • The Billericay School, Billericay, Essex
  • Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School, Essex
  • Canon Slade School, Bolton, Greater Manchester
  • Carmel College and Sixth Form, Darlington, County Durham
  • Clacton County High School, Clacton, Essex
  • Claydon High School, Ipswich, Suffolk
  • Cleeve Park School, Sidcup
  • Cockermouth School, Cockermouth, Cumbria
  • The Coopers' Company and Coburn School, Essex
  • Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School, Brixton, London
  • Cranbourne College, Basingstoke, Hampshire
  • Crossflatts Primary School, Bradford, West Yorkshire
  • Donnington Wood Infants School, Donnington, Telford, Shropshire
  • East Bergholt High School, Colchester, Essex
  • Eldwick Primary School, Bradford, West Yorkshire
  • The Ellen Wilkinson School, London
  • Farlingaye High School, Woodbridge, Suffolk
  • Fulwood Secondary, Preston, Lancashire
  • Ferryhill School, a secondary in County Durham
  • The Gilberd School, Colchester, Essex
  • Greenway Junior School, Horsham
  • Hadleigh High School, Hadleigh, Suffolk
  • Hatfield Peverel Junior School, Chelmsford, Essex
  • Hockley Primary School, Hockley, Essex
  • Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire
  • Honywood School, Colchester, Essex
  • Jerounds Primary School in Harlow, Essex
  • Katherines Primary Academy, Harlow, Essex
  • Kingsdown School, Southend-on-Sea, Essex
  • Mayflower Primary School, Leicester, Leicestershire
  • Myton School, Warwick, Warwickshire
  • Northampton International Academy
  • Our Lady's Catholic High School, Preston, Lancashire
  • Outwoods Primary School, Atherstone, North Warwickshire
  • Parks Primary, Leicester, Leicestershire
  • Pershore High School, Worcestershire
  • Ramsey Academy, Halstead, Essex
  • Ravens Academy, Clacton-On-Sea, Essex
  • Scalby School, Scarborough
  • St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Kent
  • St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, County Durham
  • St Clere's School, Stanford-le-Hope, Essex
  • St Gregory's Catholic Science College, Harrow, London
  • St James Catholic Primary School, Hebburn, Tyne and Wear
  • St Leonard's School, Durham, County Durham
  • St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Darlington, County Durham
  • St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive, Eltham, London
  • Tendring Technology College, Frinton Campus, Essex
  • Thomas Lord Audley School, Colchester, Essex
  • Thurstable school and sixth form, Essex
  • White Hall Academy primary, Clacton, Essex
  • Willowbrook Mead Primary Academy, Leicester, Leicestershire
  • Winter Gardens Academy, Canvey Island, Essex
  • Wood Green Academy, Wednesbury, West Midlands
  • Woodville Primary School, South Woodham Ferrers, Chelmsford, Essex
  • Wyburns Primary School, Rayleigh, Essex

