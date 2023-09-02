Full list of schools affected by concrete safety fears so far as new closures confirmed

It is thought more than 150 schools have been affected so far. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

There is growing pressure on the government to publish a full list of schools that have a type of potentially dangerous concrete on site.

Safety measures have been put in place at 104 schools due to the presence of (RAAC), while 52 have been shut.

RAAC was a common building material in the second half of the 20th century but it is feared to be prone to coming down, having been compared to the inside of an Aero bar.

Some schools will need to relocate to new accommodation while safety measures are taken, with some having their ceilings propped up.

The Department for Education (DfE) has so far failed to publish an official full list of schools with RAAC, though it is understood the following schools have been affected.

Full list of affected schools so far

Parks Primary School in Leicester . Picture: PA