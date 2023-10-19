Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Over 60 more schools and hospitals found to have crumbly concrete - full list revealed
19 October 2023, 21:05
Over 60 additional schools and hospitals have been found to have crumbling concrete that is potentially unsafe, the government has revealed.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Forty-three more schools were found to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), taking the total to 214.
Meanwhile a further 18 hospitals also have RAAC - meaning 42 are fitted with it overall.
Raac was used in the latter half of the 20th century but it was suspected of not being useful beyond a lifespan of about 30 years. Other facilities built in the period, including courts and even parts of airports have been found to contain RAAC.
In terms of structure, comparisons have been made with the inside of an Aero chocolate bar. It is lighter than normal concrete, but also can get waterlogged more easily and become weakened.
Read more: 'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis
Read more: Shadow education secretary fails to pledge Labour will spend ‘whatever it costs’ to rebuild schools with unsafe concrete
Shadow Education Secretary refuses to promise Labour will spend 'whatever it costs' to rebuild schools affected by Raac if they get into power
Investigations were launched in 2018 after a roof at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent, collapsed following signs of structural stress the day before.
The issue erupted into the wider public consciousness at the start of the school year.
Some 94% of pupils at the schools and colleges with RAAC are still getting full-time face-to-face education.
Others are getting hybrid teaching, meaning some classes are taught remotely.
The government has a programme that is providing hundreds of millions of pounds to fix and mitigate RAAC issues at schools, hospitals and other public buildings.
Schools minister Nick Gibb refuses to accept Marr's criticism of Raac
Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "This old concrete (RAAC) puts patients and staff at risk and the picture is getting worse.
"We feared that even more of this unsafe material would be found in hospitals and NHS buildings by government-ordered surveys."
Full list of hospitals and schools affected:
Hospitals
East of England
North Cambridgeshire Hospital - Wisbech
James Paget Hospital
Broomfield Hospital
Norwich Community Hospital
Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Stamford and Rutland Hospital
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital
West Suffolk Hospital
London
Chase Farm Hospital
Homerton University Hospital
University Hospital Lewisham
Royal Free Hospital
Midlands
Haywood Hospital
Russells Hall
The Princess Royal Hospital
North-east and Yorkshire
Airedale General Hospital
Barnsley Hospital
Harrogate Hospital
University Hospital of North Tees
Scunthorpe General Hospital
James Cook Hospital
Scarborough General Hospital
North West
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital
Royal Blackburn Hospital
University Hospital Aintree
North Manchester General
Wythenshawe Hospital
Leighton Hospital
Salford Royal Hospital
The Royal Oldham Hospital
Stepping Hill Hospital
Clatterbridge Hospital
South East
Frimley Park Hospital
Medway Maritime Hospital
Churchill Hospital
Guildford Hospital
St Marys Community Hospital
Southampton General Hospital
St Richard's Hospital
North Devon District Hospital
Derriford Hospital
Schools
Atherton St George's CofE Primary School
Bushey and Oxhey Infant School
Camborne College (part of Cornwall College)
Cann Hall Primary School
Cheddington Combined School
Christ Church Church of England Academy
Churchfield CofE Academy
Crossflatts Primary School
Dean Trust Rose Bridge
Dixons Broadgreen Academy
Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary Academy
Elm Hall Primary School
Exmouth Community College
Golden Flatts Primary School
Gordano School
Greenway Junior School
Havant Academy
Kings College Guildford
Knuzden St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy
Links Academy
Manningtree High School
Newmarket Academy
Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group)
Priory Primary School, Bicknacre
Shelley College, A Share Academy
Shoeburyness High School
Sir William Borlase's Grammar School
Southview School
Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery
St Aloysius RC College
St Anne's Catholic Primary School
St Bernard's RC Primary School, Bolton
St Edward's Catholic Academy
St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School
St Mary's Priory RC Infant School
St Stephen and All Martyrs' CofE School, Lever Bridge
Stowupland High School
Thameside Primary School
The Grove Primary Academy
The Magna Carta School
Watford Grammar School for Boys
Westside School
Winchmore School
Ark John Keats Academy
Avenue Centre for Education
Baildon Church of England Primary School
Baskerville School
Buttsbury Junior School
Colyton Grammar School
Eldwick Primary School
Farlingaye High School
Farnborough College of Technology
Grantham College
Kingsbury High School
Marling School
Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)
Maryvale Catholic Primary School
Merrylands Primary School
Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College
Myton School
Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery
Ravens Academy
Selworthy Special School
St Joseph's Catholic Voluntary Academy
Steeple Bumpstead Primary School
Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School
Surrey Street Primary School
The Link School
The Macclesfield Academy
Westlands School
Abbey Lane Primary School
All Saints C of E Primary School
Altrincham College
Anglo European School
Ark Boulton Academy
Arthur Bugler Primary School
Aston Manor Academy
Barnes Farm Junior School
Batley Girls High School
Baynards Primary School
Beehive Lane Community Primary School
Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
Birchington Church of England Primary School
Bishop Douglass School Finchley
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
Brandhall Primary School
Broomfield Primary School
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
Canon Slade School
Carmel College
Cherry Tree Academy
Chipping Ongar Primary School
Clacton County High School
Claydon High School
Cleeve Park School
Cockermouth School
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
Cranbourne
Danetree Primary School
Denbigh School
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
East Bergholt High School
East Tilbury Primary School
Elmstead Primary School
Eversley Primary School
Ferryhill School
Godinton Primary School
Great Leighs Primary School
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
Hadleigh High School
Harlowbury Primary School
Harwich and Dovercourt High School
Hatfield Heath Primary School
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
Hillhouse CofE Primary School
Hockley Primary School
Holcombe Grammar School
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
Hornsey School for Girls
Hounsdown School
Jerounds Primary Academy
Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
Katherine Semar Infant School
Katherine Semar Junior School
Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
King Ethelbert School
Kingsdown School
Lambourne Primary School
Langney Primary Academy
Lubbins Park Primary Academy
Markyate Village School and Nursery
Mayflower Primary School
Mersea Island School
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
Myatt Garden Primary School
Northampton International Academy
Our Lady's Catholic High School
Outwoods Primary School
Palmarsh Primary School
Park View School
Parks Primary School
Petroc
Pippins School
Prince Albert Junior and Infant School
Redhill School
Roding Valley High School
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)
Sale Grammar School
Sandbach School
Scalby School
Seven Mills Primary School
Shawfield Primary School
Sir Thomas Boughey Academy
Springfield Primary School
St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Over Hulton
St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Swanley
St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College
St Benet's Catholic Primary School, Ouston
St Clere's School
St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Wallsend
St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy
St Francis' Catholic Primary School
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot
St Gregory's Catholic Science College
St Helena School
St Ignatius College
St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn
St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland
St John Catholic Primary School
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton
St John Vianney RC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School
St Michael's Catholic School
St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton
St Teresa's Catholic Primary School
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School
St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon
St William of York Catholic Primary School
Stanway Fiveways Primary School
Sunny Bank Primary School
Tendring Technology College
The Appleton School
The Billericay School
The Bromfords School
The Coopers' Company and Coborn School
The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls
The FitzWimarc School
The Gilberd School
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy
The Honywood Community Science School
The London Oratory School
The Palmer Catholic Academy
The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
The Thomas Lord Audley School
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
Thurston Community College
Waddesdon Church of England School
Wallingford School
Water Lane Primary Academy
Welbourne Primary School
Wells Park School
White Court School
White Hall Academy and Nursery
Widford School
Winter Gardens Academy
Wood Green Academy
Woodkirk Academy
Woodville Primary School
Wyburns Primary School