Over 60 more schools and hospitals found to have crumbly concrete - full list revealed

RAAC has been found in dozens more schools and hospitals. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Over 60 additional schools and hospitals have been found to have crumbling concrete that is potentially unsafe, the government has revealed.

Forty-three more schools were found to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), taking the total to 214.

Meanwhile a further 18 hospitals also have RAAC - meaning 42 are fitted with it overall.

Raac was used in the latter half of the 20th century but it was suspected of not being useful beyond a lifespan of about 30 years. Other facilities built in the period, including courts and even parts of airports have been found to contain RAAC.

In terms of structure, comparisons have been made with the inside of an Aero chocolate bar. It is lighter than normal concrete, but also can get waterlogged more easily and become weakened.

Investigations were launched in 2018 after a roof at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent, collapsed following signs of structural stress the day before.

The issue erupted into the wider public consciousness at the start of the school year.

Some 94% of pupils at the schools and colleges with RAAC are still getting full-time face-to-face education.

Others are getting hybrid teaching, meaning some classes are taught remotely.

The government has a programme that is providing hundreds of millions of pounds to fix and mitigate RAAC issues at schools, hospitals and other public buildings.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "This old concrete (RAAC) puts patients and staff at risk and the picture is getting worse.

"We feared that even more of this unsafe material would be found in hospitals and NHS buildings by government-ordered surveys."

Full list of hospitals and schools affected:

Hospitals

East of England

North Cambridgeshire Hospital - Wisbech

James Paget Hospital

Broomfield Hospital

Norwich Community Hospital

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Stamford and Rutland Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital

London

Chase Farm Hospital

Homerton University Hospital

University Hospital Lewisham

Royal Free Hospital

Midlands

Haywood Hospital

Russells Hall

The Princess Royal Hospital

North-east and Yorkshire

Airedale General Hospital

Barnsley Hospital

Harrogate Hospital

University Hospital of North Tees

Scunthorpe General Hospital

James Cook Hospital

Scarborough General Hospital

North West

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Countess of Chester Hospital

Royal Blackburn Hospital

University Hospital Aintree

North Manchester General

Wythenshawe Hospital

Leighton Hospital

Salford Royal Hospital

The Royal Oldham Hospital

Stepping Hill Hospital

Clatterbridge Hospital

South East

Frimley Park Hospital

Medway Maritime Hospital

Churchill Hospital

Guildford Hospital

St Marys Community Hospital

Southampton General Hospital

St Richard's Hospital

North Devon District Hospital

Derriford Hospital

Schools

Atherton St George's CofE Primary School

Bushey and Oxhey Infant School

Camborne College (part of Cornwall College)

Cann Hall Primary School

Cheddington Combined School

Christ Church Church of England Academy

Churchfield CofE Academy

Crossflatts Primary School

Dean Trust Rose Bridge

Dixons Broadgreen Academy

Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary Academy

Elm Hall Primary School

Exmouth Community College

Golden Flatts Primary School

Gordano School

Greenway Junior School

Havant Academy

Kings College Guildford

Knuzden St Oswald's Church of England Primary Academy

Links Academy

Manningtree High School

Newmarket Academy

Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group)

Priory Primary School, Bicknacre

Shelley College, A Share Academy

Shoeburyness High School

Sir William Borlase's Grammar School

Southview School

Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery

St Aloysius RC College

St Anne's Catholic Primary School

St Bernard's RC Primary School, Bolton

St Edward's Catholic Academy

St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary School

St Mary's Priory RC Infant School

St Stephen and All Martyrs' CofE School, Lever Bridge

Stowupland High School

Thameside Primary School

The Grove Primary Academy

The Magna Carta School

Watford Grammar School for Boys

Westside School

Winchmore School

Ark John Keats Academy

Avenue Centre for Education

Baildon Church of England Primary School

Baskerville School

Buttsbury Junior School

Colyton Grammar School

Eldwick Primary School

Farlingaye High School

Farnborough College of Technology

Grantham College

Kingsbury High School

Marling School

Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)

Maryvale Catholic Primary School

Merrylands Primary School

Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing College

Myton School

Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery

Ravens Academy

Selworthy Special School

St Joseph's Catholic Voluntary Academy

Steeple Bumpstead Primary School

Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary School

Surrey Street Primary School

The Link School

The Macclesfield Academy

Westlands School

Abbey Lane Primary School

All Saints C of E Primary School

Altrincham College

Anglo European School

Ark Boulton Academy

Arthur Bugler Primary School

Aston Manor Academy

Barnes Farm Junior School

Batley Girls High School

Baynards Primary School

Beehive Lane Community Primary School

Bentfield Primary School and Nursery

Birchington Church of England Primary School

Bishop Douglass School Finchley

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School

Brandhall Primary School

Broomfield Primary School

Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School

Canon Slade School

Carmel College

Cherry Tree Academy

Chipping Ongar Primary School

Clacton County High School

Claydon High School

Cleeve Park School

Cockermouth School

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

Cranbourne

Danetree Primary School

Denbigh School

Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre

East Bergholt High School

East Tilbury Primary School

Elmstead Primary School

Eversley Primary School

Ferryhill School

Godinton Primary School

Great Leighs Primary School

Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Hadleigh High School

Harlowbury Primary School

Harwich and Dovercourt High School

Hatfield Heath Primary School

Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School

Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School

Hillhouse CofE Primary School

Hockley Primary School

Holcombe Grammar School

Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham

Hornsey School for Girls

Hounsdown School

Jerounds Primary Academy

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport

Katherine Semar Infant School

Katherine Semar Junior School

Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery

King Ethelbert School

Kingsdown School

Lambourne Primary School

Langney Primary Academy

Lubbins Park Primary Academy

Markyate Village School and Nursery

Mayflower Primary School

Mersea Island School

Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School

Myatt Garden Primary School

Northampton International Academy

Our Lady's Catholic High School

Outwoods Primary School

Palmarsh Primary School

Park View School

Parks Primary School

Petroc

Pippins School

Prince Albert Junior and Infant School

Redhill School

Roding Valley High School

Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)

Sale Grammar School

Sandbach School

Scalby School

Seven Mills Primary School

Shawfield Primary School

Sir Thomas Boughey Academy

Springfield Primary School

St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Over Hulton

St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green

St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Swanley

St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College

St Benet's Catholic Primary School, Ouston

St Clere's School

St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Wallsend

St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy

St Francis' Catholic Primary School

St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot

St Gregory's Catholic Science College

St Helena School

St Ignatius College

St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn

St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland

St John Catholic Primary School

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton

St John Vianney RC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge

St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham

St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School

St Michael's Catholic School

St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School

St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School

St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon

St William of York Catholic Primary School

Stanway Fiveways Primary School

Sunny Bank Primary School

Tendring Technology College

The Appleton School

The Billericay School

The Bromfords School

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School

The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls

The FitzWimarc School

The Gilberd School

The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy

The Honywood Community Science School

The London Oratory School

The Palmer Catholic Academy

The Ramsey Academy, Halstead

The Thomas Lord Audley School

Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy

Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre

Thurston Community College

Waddesdon Church of England School

Wallingford School

Water Lane Primary Academy

Welbourne Primary School

Wells Park School

White Court School

White Hall Academy and Nursery

Widford School

Winter Gardens Academy

Wood Green Academy

Woodkirk Academy

Woodville Primary School

Wyburns Primary School