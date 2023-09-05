'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

5 September 2023, 10:53

Caller is 'seethingly angry' at the handling of the concrete crisis branding it a 'shambles'

By Jasmine Moody

This seething mum tells Nick Ferrari that the handling of the Raac crisis by the Department of Education and the Education Secretary is 'shambolic.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast heard from Carolyn in Kent, who told him the Department of Education (DofE) has re-closed her school even after renovations, criticising Education Secretary Gillian Keegan's handling of the crumbling concrete crisis.

Carolyn, who has two children in primary school, told Nick the struggles her family had faced even before the RAAC crisis had officially begun.

She told Nick that the school had been closed "overnight" about six weeks before the summer holiday, detailing that a notification had come through only the night before the closure and they were told it was due to "something to do with the structure in the roof."

Carolyn had to take three days off work to cover childcare due to the sudden closure.

She added that the entire situation was "mishandled."

She complemented her children's headmaster for his handling of the situation: "He's a fantastic guy. He erected marquees on the playing field and within three days the kids were back being educated.

"It wasn't ideal but you know, it worked," she continued.

She went on: "Over that period, and over the summer holiday, they have spent thousands of pounds correcting whatever it was that was wrong with the roof and our kids walked in Friday morning for their first day back."

She then told Nick she believed that they seemed to have avoided "this RAAC malarky."

Read more: 'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

Read more: 'Parents can feel safe': Schools minister defends government’s handling of concrete crisis

However, her relief was short-lived, receiving an email on Monday evening notifying her that the DofE had closed down the school even after renovations had taken place.

She told Nick that they did not specify whether it was RAAC but speculated it was, after looking back at the "sporadic information," she had received.

Carolyn explained parents were told that the DofE had changed the guidelines "bearing in mind what's been going on in the media recently."

Nick Ferrari is joined by Gillian Keegan

Carolyn then condemned Education Secretary Gillian Keegna's handling of the situation, referencing the recent ITV leak of her post-interview rant.

"I'm thinking, well, it's just an absolute shambles. I am seethingly angry with Gillian. How dare she want congratulations for the shambles that she has overseen.

"How dare she think she's doing a good job."

"They're all blooming useless, aren't they? They all need to be booted out."

She concluded: "To be so incredulous and say 'Oh well we've done a fantastic job and no one's congratulating us.'"

"Sorry, it's been a nightmare, from my point of view."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Body cameras will not be offered to Asda staff, Lord Rose has said.

No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic

Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

From Train Strikes to Poisoned Water - A Country in Disarray

Brits endure headache after headache amid transport failure, decrepit schools, poisoned water and doctors strikes

Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final

Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos

Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet

NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Pregnancy

'I am a mum and a woman who was extremely let down': Myleene Klass 'extremely proud' of updated miscarriage law

Migrants who refuse to get on board the boat face losing government support

Migrants who refuse to board Bibby Stockholm barge 'face losing government support'

The initial tranche of 15 people boarded the barge which is moored in Portland.

Charity lawyers ‘block’ transfer of 20 migrants onto Bibby Stockholm as barge labelled ‘inhumane’ amid first boarding

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First 15 migrants board Bibby Stockholm: Flanked by police single men move onto the controversial barge

The initial tranche of 50 people have begun boarding the barge which is moored in Portland.

First migrants board Bibby Stockholm asylum barge after Government confirm initial 50 will arrive today

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps
Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown
strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says
Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor
Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/09 | Watch Again

14 hours ago

SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

20 days ago

Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists

25 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

B&M has agreed to take on 51 Wilko stores

Discount retailer B&M swoops in to rescue 51 Wilko stores from brink of closure

Birmingham City Council has formally declared itself in financial distress

Birmingham City Council 'effectively bankrupt'

Police stopped a group of cyclists doing 39mph and gave them 'words of advice'

Row breaks out after cyclists pulled over doing 39mph in 30zone but police give them ‘words of advice’
Lord Rose said rejoining the EU would be a 'common sense' move

'Common sense' move for Britain to rejoin EU within 20 years, Asda Chairman Lord Stuart Rose tells LBC
Hannah Byrne was just 22 when she died

Tributes paid after 'bright and enthusiastic' British policewoman, 22, found dead while on holiday in Corfu
Security breaches have risen dramatically at HMNB Clyde

'Very strong possibility' Russia linked to 'shocking' rise in security breaches at Britain's nuclear submarine base
The plane was forced to turn around due to the "biohazard"

Delta flight forced to turn back after passenger suffers bout of diarrhoea that spread 'all over aircraft'
Schools minister Nick Gibb made efforts to reassure parents this morning

'Parents can feel safe': Schools minister defends government’s handling of concrete crisis

Kim Jong-un is set to travel to Russia

North Korea's Kim Jong-un to travel to Russia for Ukraine war arms deal

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/09 | Watch Again