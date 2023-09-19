James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174
19 September 2023, 09:56 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 10:37
An updated list of schools with crumbling concrete has been published, taking the total to 174.
Some 27 more schools have been found to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), meaning the government has had to add mitigation measures.
An initial list published showed that, as of August 30, 147 schools and colleges in England were identified as having RAAC on site.
Raac was used in the latter half of the 20th century but it was suspected of not being useful beyond a lifespan of about 30 years. Other facilities built in the period, including courts and even parts of airports have been found to contain RAAC.
Comparisons have been made with the inside of an Aero chocolate bar.It became a serious issue after a roof at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent, collapsed after signs of structural stress the day before.
School building owners were then asked to check about Raac in their sites. The government has sent out questionnaires asking schools if they believed they had Raac in their buildings and carried out surveys to check.
MPs will grill the Department for Education about how it has handled the RAAC crisis.
Education Committee chairman Robin Walker said this morning: "Both I and my cross-party colleagues have heard loudly and clearly the distress and anxiety that this crisis is causing to families and staff at the 100 or more schools that are affected by RAAC.
"We share the feeling of urgency to establish how this situation developed, how and when it can be resolved, and what lessons need to be learnt.
"We look forward to questioning the minister and officials with oversight of capital expenditure on education settings, and testing the Government on its answers to those vital questions."
The updated list of suggests 24 schools in England have had to offer some remote learning because of RAAC issues.
The DfE said 148 of the 174 education settings confirmed to have collapse-risk concrete are offering full-time, face-to-face learning to all pupils.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.
"School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed RAAC are continuing to offer pupils face-to-face learning - including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.
"We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe."
A current list of schools found to have RAAC is below, along with the different mitigation measures in place to keep children and staff safe.
Start of term delayed
Hornsey School for Girls - Haringey, London
St William of York Catholic Primary School - Brockley Park, London
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School - Chelmsford, Essex
Our Lady's Catholic High School - Hackney, London
Outwoods Primary School - Burton-on-Trent, East Staffordshire
Hadleigh High School - Hadleigh, Suffolk
East Bergholt High School - East Bergholt, Suffolk
Ark Boulton Academy - Birmingham
Water Lane Primary Academy - Harlow, Essex
Cherry Tree Academy - Pontefract
Arthur Bugler Primary School - Stanford-le-Hope
Claydon High School - Claydon, Suffolk
Kingsdown School - Swindon
Ferryhill School - Ferryhill, County Durham
St Teresa's Catholic Primary School - Harrow, London
St Francis' Catholic Primary School - Maryland Park, London
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School - Buckhurst Hill, Essex
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy - Keighley, West Yorkshire
Some remote learning
The Appleton School - Benfleet, Essex
The Coopers' Company and Coborn School - Havering, London
Wood Green Academy - Wednesbury, West Midlands
The Honywood Community Science School - Coggeshall, Essex
The Billericay School - Billericay, EssexAston Manor Academy - Birmingham
The London Oratory School - West Brompton, London
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre - Colchester, Essex
Waddesdon Church of England School - Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire
St Clere's School - Thurrock, EssexThe Gilberd School - Colchester, Essex
Clacton County High School - Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
The Bromfords School - Wickford, Essex
Scalby School - Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Wyburns Primary School - Rayleigh, Essex
Roding Valley High School - Loughton, Essex
St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College - Peterlee, County Durham
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland - Sunderland
Full remote learning
St Benet's Catholic Primary School, Ouston
St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham
St Gregory's Catholic Science College
St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green
Face-to-face learning
Myatt Garden Primary School - Lewisham, Essex
Seven Mills Primary School
The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls - North Ealing, London
St Ignatius College - Enfield, London
Welbourne Primary School - Tottenham Hale, London
St John Vianney RC Primary School - Haringey, London
Brandhall Primary School - Oldbury, West Midlands
St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Over Hulton - Bolton
All Saints C of E Primary School - Fulham, London
Abbey Lane Primary School - Sheffield
Pippins School - Slough
Stanway Fiveways Primary School - Colchester, Essex
Baynards Primary School - Colchester, Essex
Great Leighs Primary School - Chelmsford
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School - Bishop's Stortford
Bentfield Primary School and Nursery - Stansted
White Court School - Great Notley
Beehive Lane Community Primary School - Chelmsford, Essex
Eversley Primary School - Enfield, London
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham - Colchester, Essex
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge - Colchester, Essex
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School - Colchester, Essex
Broomfield Primary School - Chelmsford, Essex
Mersea Island School - Colchester, Essex
Cranbourne - Basingstoke
Markyate Village School and Nursery - St Albans
Widford School - Ware
Palmarsh Primary School - Hythe
Birchington Church of England Primary School - Birchington
St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School - Muswell Hill, London
St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Swanley - Swanley
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School - Blackpool
Mayflower Primary School – Tower Hamlets, London
Parks Primary School - Stratford, London
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre - Telford
Thurston Community College - Thurston, Suffolk
Shawfield Primary School - Aldershot
St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton - Thames Ditton
Petroc - Barnstaple
Park View School - Haringey, London
Springfield Primary School - Hackney, London
Denbigh School - Milton Keynes
Sale Grammar School - Manchester
King Ethelbert School - Birchington-on-Sea, Kent
Holcombe Grammar School - Chatham, Kent
The Palmer Catholic Academy - Ilford, London
Tendring Technology College - Frinton-on-Sea, Essex
Hounsdown School - Southampton
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School - Brixton, London
Wallingford School - Wallingford, Oxfordshire
Woodkirk Academy - Tingley, West Yorkshire
Batley Girls High School - Batley
Sandbach School - Sandbach
Carmel College - St. Helens, Merseyside
Anglo European School - Ingatestone, Essex
St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon - Blaydon-on-Tyne
The Thomas Lord Audley School - Colchester, Essex
St Helena School - Colchester, Essex
East Tilbury Primary School - Tilbury
White Hall Academy and Nursery - Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Altrincham College - Trafford
Cleeve Park School - Sidcup, London
Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport - Newport, Essex
Danetree Primary School - Epsom, Surrey
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) - Heald Green, Cheshire
The Ramsey Academy, Halstead - Halstead, Essex
Redhill School - Chislehurst, Kent
Woodville Primary School - Chelmsford, Essex
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy - Newark, Nottinghamshire
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy - Norfolk
Katherine Semar Junior School - Saffron Walden, Essex
Katherine Semar Infant School - Saffron Walden, Essex
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School - Manningtree, Essex
Hatfield Heath Primary School - Hatfield Heath, Bishop's Stortford
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School - Eltham, London
Godinton Primary School - Ashford
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot - Ascot
The FitzWimarc School - Rayleigh, Essex
Winter Gardens Academy - Canvey Island
Prince Albert Junior and Infant School - Birmingham
Cockermouth School - Cockermouth, Cumbria
Northampton International Academy - Northampton
Bishop Douglass School Finchley - East Finchley, London
Lubbins Park Primary Academy - Canvey Island
Canon Slade School - Bolton
Harlowbury Primary School - Harlow, Essex
Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery - Harlow, Essex
Sir Thomas Boughey Academy - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire
Harwich and Dovercourt High School - Harwich, Essex
Jerounds Primary Academy - Harlow, Essex
Lambourne Primary School -Romford, Essex
Hillhouse CofE Primary School - Waltham Abbey, Essex
Barnes Farm Junior School - Chelmsford, Essex
St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy - Belper, Derbyshire
Hockley Primary School - Hockley, Essex
Chipping Ongar Primary School - Ongar, Essex
Langney Primary Academy - Eastbourne, East Sussex
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School - Hendon, London
St John Catholic Primary School - Rotherhithe, London
Sunny Bank Primary School - Sittingbourne, Kent
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - Hanwell, London
Wells Park School - Chigwell, Essex
St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn - Newcastle upon Tyne
St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Wallsend - Newcastle upon Tyne
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton - Newcastle upon Tyne
St Michael's Catholic School - Wycombe, Essex
Elmstead Primary School - Colchester, Essex