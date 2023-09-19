Breaking News

Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

19 September 2023, 09:56 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 10:37

RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country
RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

An updated list of schools with crumbling concrete has been published, taking the total to 174.

Some 27 more schools have been found to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), meaning the government has had to add mitigation measures.

An initial list published showed that, as of August 30, 147 schools and colleges in England were identified as having RAAC on site.

Raac was used in the latter half of the 20th century but it was suspected of not being useful beyond a lifespan of about 30 years. Other facilities built in the period, including courts and even parts of airports have been found to contain RAAC.

Comparisons have been made with the inside of an Aero chocolate bar.It became a serious issue after a roof at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent, collapsed after signs of structural stress the day before.

School building owners were then asked to check about Raac in their sites. The government has sent out questionnaires asking schools if they believed they had Raac in their buildings and carried out surveys to check.

The ‘crumbly concrete crisis’ explained

MPs will grill the Department for Education about how it has handled the RAAC crisis.

Education Committee chairman Robin Walker said this morning: "Both I and my cross-party colleagues have heard loudly and clearly the distress and anxiety that this crisis is causing to families and staff at the 100 or more schools that are affected by RAAC.

"We share the feeling of urgency to establish how this situation developed, how and when it can be resolved, and what lessons need to be learnt.

"We look forward to questioning the minister and officials with oversight of capital expenditure on education settings, and testing the Government on its answers to those vital questions."

The updated list of suggests 24 schools in England have had to offer some remote learning because of RAAC issues.

The DfE said 148 of the 174 education settings confirmed to have collapse-risk concrete are offering full-time, face-to-face learning to all pupils.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "We are taking a cautious approach so every parent in England can be reassured their child is safe in their school.

"School and local leaders deserve huge credit for making sure the vast majority of settings with confirmed RAAC are continuing to offer pupils face-to-face learning - including all of the 147 schools initially identified two weeks ago.

"We will continue to work closely with affected schools and provide both expert and financial support to minimise disruption and keep staff and children safe."

A current list of schools found to have RAAC is below, along with the different mitigation measures in place to keep children and staff safe.

Start of term delayed

Hornsey School for Girls - Haringey, London

St William of York Catholic Primary School - Brockley Park, London

Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School - Chelmsford, Essex

Our Lady's Catholic High School - Hackney, London

Outwoods Primary School - Burton-on-Trent, East Staffordshire

Hadleigh High School - Hadleigh, Suffolk

East Bergholt High School - East Bergholt, Suffolk

Ark Boulton Academy - Birmingham

Water Lane Primary Academy - Harlow, Essex

Cherry Tree Academy - Pontefract

Arthur Bugler Primary School - Stanford-le-Hope

Claydon High School - Claydon, Suffolk

Kingsdown School - Swindon

Ferryhill School - Ferryhill, County Durham

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School - Harrow, London

St Francis' Catholic Primary School - Maryland Park, London

Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School - Buckhurst Hill, Essex

The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary Academy - Keighley, West Yorkshire

Some remote learning

The Appleton School - Benfleet, Essex

The Coopers' Company and Coborn School - Havering, London

Wood Green Academy - Wednesbury, West Midlands

The Honywood Community Science School - Coggeshall, Essex

The Billericay School - Billericay, EssexAston Manor Academy - Birmingham

The London Oratory School - West Brompton, London

Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre - Colchester, Essex

Waddesdon Church of England School - Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire

St Clere's School - Thurrock, EssexThe Gilberd School - Colchester, Essex

Clacton County High School - Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

The Bromfords School - Wickford, Essex

Scalby School - Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Wyburns Primary School - Rayleigh, Essex

Roding Valley High School - Loughton, Essex

St Bede's Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College - Peterlee, County Durham

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, Sunderland - Sunderland

Full remote learning

St Benet's Catholic Primary School, Ouston

St Leonard's Catholic School, Durham

St Gregory's Catholic Science College

St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Harlow Green

Face-to-face learning

Myatt Garden Primary School - Lewisham, Essex

Seven Mills Primary School

The Ellen Wilkinson School for Girls - North Ealing, London

St Ignatius College - Enfield, London

Welbourne Primary School - Tottenham Hale, London

St John Vianney RC Primary School - Haringey, London

Brandhall Primary School - Oldbury, West Midlands

St Andrew's CofE Primary School, Over Hulton - Bolton

All Saints C of E Primary School - Fulham, London

Abbey Lane Primary School - Sheffield

Pippins School - Slough

Stanway Fiveways Primary School - Colchester, Essex

Baynards Primary School - Colchester, Essex

Great Leighs Primary School - Chelmsford

Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School - Bishop's Stortford

Bentfield Primary School and Nursery - Stansted

White Court School - Great Notley

Beehive Lane Community Primary School - Chelmsford, Essex

Eversley Primary School - Enfield, London

Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham - Colchester, Essex

St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge - Colchester, Essex

Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School - Colchester, Essex

Broomfield Primary School - Chelmsford, Essex

Mersea Island School - Colchester, Essex

Cranbourne - Basingstoke

Markyate Village School and Nursery - St Albans

Widford School - Ware

Palmarsh Primary School - Hythe

Birchington Church of England Primary School - Birchington

St James' Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School - Muswell Hill, London

St Bartholomew's Catholic Primary School, Swanley - Swanley

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School - Blackpool

Mayflower Primary School – Tower Hamlets, London

Parks Primary School - Stratford, London

Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre - Telford

Thurston Community College - Thurston, Suffolk

Shawfield Primary School - Aldershot

St Paul's Catholic Primary School, Thames Ditton - Thames Ditton

Petroc - Barnstaple

Park View School - Haringey, London

Springfield Primary School - Hackney, London

Denbigh School - Milton Keynes

Sale Grammar School - Manchester

King Ethelbert School - Birchington-on-Sea, Kent

Holcombe Grammar School - Chatham, Kent

The Palmer Catholic Academy - Ilford, London

Tendring Technology College - Frinton-on-Sea, Essex

Hounsdown School - Southampton

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School - Brixton, London

Wallingford School - Wallingford, Oxfordshire

Woodkirk Academy - Tingley, West Yorkshire

Batley Girls High School - Batley

Sandbach School - Sandbach

Carmel College - St. Helens, Merseyside

Anglo European School - Ingatestone, Essex

St Thomas More Catholic School, Blaydon - Blaydon-on-Tyne

The Thomas Lord Audley School - Colchester, Essex

St Helena School - Colchester, Essex

East Tilbury Primary School - Tilbury

White Hall Academy and Nursery - Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

Altrincham College - Trafford

Cleeve Park School - Sidcup, London

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport - Newport, Essex

Danetree Primary School - Epsom, Surrey

Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) - Heald Green, Cheshire

The Ramsey Academy, Halstead - Halstead, Essex

Redhill School - Chislehurst, Kent

Woodville Primary School - Chelmsford, Essex

Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy - Newark, Nottinghamshire

Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery Academy - Norfolk

Katherine Semar Junior School - Saffron Walden, Essex

Katherine Semar Infant School - Saffron Walden, Essex

Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School - Manningtree, Essex

Hatfield Heath Primary School - Hatfield Heath, Bishop's Stortford

St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive School - Eltham, London

Godinton Primary School - Ashford

St Francis Catholic Primary School, South Ascot - Ascot

The FitzWimarc School - Rayleigh, Essex

Winter Gardens Academy - Canvey Island

Prince Albert Junior and Infant School - Birmingham

Cockermouth School - Cockermouth, Cumbria

Northampton International Academy - Northampton

Bishop Douglass School Finchley - East Finchley, London

Lubbins Park Primary Academy - Canvey Island

Canon Slade School - Bolton

Harlowbury Primary School - Harlow, Essex

Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery - Harlow, Essex

Sir Thomas Boughey Academy - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Harwich and Dovercourt High School - Harwich, Essex

Jerounds Primary Academy - Harlow, Essex

Lambourne Primary School -Romford, Essex

Hillhouse CofE Primary School - Waltham Abbey, Essex

Barnes Farm Junior School - Chelmsford, Essex

St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy - Belper, Derbyshire

Hockley Primary School - Hockley, Essex

Chipping Ongar Primary School - Ongar, Essex

Langney Primary Academy - Eastbourne, East Sussex

St Mary and St John Junior and Infant School - Hendon, London

St John Catholic Primary School - Rotherhithe, London

Sunny Bank Primary School - Sittingbourne, Kent

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - Hanwell, London

Wells Park School - Chigwell, Essex

St James' Catholic Primary School, Hebburn - Newcastle upon Tyne

St Columba's Catholic Primary School, Wallsend - Newcastle upon Tyne

St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West Denton - Newcastle upon Tyne

St Michael's Catholic School - Wycombe, Essex

Elmstead Primary School - Colchester, Essex

