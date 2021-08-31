Extra £2.7 million to provide mental health support for veterans

31 August 2021, 06:07 | Updated: 31 August 2021, 06:09

The funding announcement comes after British forces fully pulled out of Afghanistan
The funding announcement comes after British forces fully pulled out of Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

An extra £2.7 million will be set aside to provide military veterans with additional mental health support, the government has announced.

The funding forms part of Operation Courage - a service created in aid of veterans' mental health and wellbeing.

It comes as the British military presence in Afghanistan ended after 20 years, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledging that many of those who served there "experienced things they will never forget".

He said: "The campaign in Afghanistan was incredibly challenging but our personnel displayed the highest levels of bravery and professionalism whilst securing the rights and freedoms of millions.

Read more: Raab calls for international support to help at-risk Afghans escape Taliban

Watch: Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments

Read more: UN resolution adopted calling for safe passage out of Afghanistan

"Many of our people experienced things they will never forget, and we remain committed to supporting this veteran community through Op Courage.

"We are forever indebted to the heroics and sacrifice of our service personnel and veterans, and pledge to ensure they receive any support they need."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Our serving armed forces and veterans represent the very best of us, with recent events in Afghanistan yet another reminder of their dedication and sacrifice.

"Op Courage already provides excellent support for veterans' mental health, but I know there is more we can do to get the right care and treatment to those who have given up so much to protect us.

"This new funding will ensure support is in place where it is needed most, recognising the unique challenges veterans face."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters hold Taliban flags in Kabul

Taliban leaders mark Afghanistan victory by walking across Kabul airport runway
Members of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office rescue people from floodwaters

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans and leaves power grid shattered
Kosovo Afghanistan Evacuees

Last US troops exit Afghanistan to end America’s longest war

Thousands of civilians have gathered at Kabul Airport in an attempt to flee the country in recent weeks, over fear of what the Taliban takeover could mean for human rights

UN resolution adopted calling for safe passage out of Afghanistan
The final US evacuation flight has departed from Afghanistan, marking the end of 20 years of military presence there

Final US evacuation flight departs Kabul as Taliban hails 'full independence'
Western Wildfires

Wildfire forces thousands from popular Lake Tahoe resort

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns

'Shortage of Turkeys at Christmas' due to labour shortages, caller warns
Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'

Met gender neutral uniforms 'pandering to multiple-binary nonsense'
Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London