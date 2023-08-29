Tens of thousands raised for hero cop seriously injured when he was hit by a train as he saved distressed man

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for a hero police officer who was hit by a train as he tried to save a distressed man on the rail tracks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The unnamed officer, who is thought to be a sergeant with Nottinghamshire Police, is in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in Balderton, Newark, on Thursday evening.

The man he saved was electrocuted but his injuries are not life threatening.

Now, kind-hearted Brits have raised more than £50,000 for the hero cop.

Read more: Police officer in serious condition after being hit by train while trying to rescue 'distressed' man from rail track

A JustGiving page set up by Dan Fletcher says: "This is an appeal to the community in order to assist the injured police officer and his family following a terrible ordeal whereby an officer has sustained life altering injuries in the line of duty whilst saving the life of another individual.

"This is the epitome of policing bravery. The long term outcome for the officer and his family and rehabilitation moving forward is going to be difficult and challenging.

The officer was struck by a train at Balderton. Picture: Alamy

"This fund will hopefully assist in many areas of their lives which they will now have to adapt and adjust considerably.

"Please help us help this brave selfless officer and his family. Give what you can."

One donor, Asma Bibi, said: "Healing and recovery will be a tough journey, but please stay focused on recovery and keep a positive mental attitude and surround yourself with positive people.

Read more: Sara Sharif's father and two others wanted in global manhunt are always one step ahead, Pakistani police complain

"Stay focused on the things you will still be able to do and never give up."

Andy Sherwin said: "So sorry to hear of your tragic accident our son is a police officer and we know of the challenges faced each day-stay strong."

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said after the incident: "This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital.

The officer remains in a serious condition. Picture: Alamy

"We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

"This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

"I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

"Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all."