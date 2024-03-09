Three funeral homes raided by police and bodies removed over fears over treatments of corpses

9 March 2024, 23:00

A funeral director has been raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased".
By Chay Quinn

A funeral director has been raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased".

Cordons remain in place at three Legacy Independent Funeral Directors after Humberside Police received a report on Wednesday over concerns about the "storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased".

There is a police presence at the company's three branches in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Residents reported police outside Legacy Funeral Directors in Anlaby Road and Hessle Road, both in Hull, at about 3am on Thursday, Hull Live reported.

Officers remain at both branches, as well as one in Beverley.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors
As part of Humberside Police's inquiries, a number of bodies have been moved from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull, the force said.

As part of Humberside Police's inquiries, a number of bodies have been moved from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull, the force said.

A direct line has been set up for anyone who may be affected.

Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "We received a report on Wednesday, March 6 expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations.

"Since the initial report was made on Wednesday, March 6, teams of highly skilled detectives and specially trained staff from Humberside Police have been working closely with partner agencies, including Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council and His Majesty's Coroner.

"Together we have been conducting extensive inquiries to fully understand the circumstances and concerns expressed in the report made to us.

"As part of this, we are now in the process of moving a number of deceased from the premises on Hessle Road in Hull to the local authority mortuary in Hull.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors
Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: "We received a report on Wednesday, March 6 expressing concern about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased in these locations.

"Specially trained family liaison officers have already seen families involved and will continue to do so. These officers are working closely with our partners to ensure that families are provided with the most appropriate care and support for their personal circumstances whilst our investigation continues.

"Our dedicated phone line remains open today and I encourage anyone who has used Legacy Independent Funeral Directors and has concerns to please call us. You can do so by calling 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if you are calling from abroad.

"Victim support also has a dedicated telephone line which is available to anyone who is experiencing distress or concern following this report and would like advice and guidance. This is available by dialling 0808 16 89 111.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors
Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council are assisting Humberside Police in supporting affected families.

"We have already received a number of calls from concerned members of the public and I want to offer my personal reassurance that we are working as hard as possible to make direct contact with each and every family that may have been affected by the concerns reported.

"This is a very complex investigation, with heartbroken and devastated families at the core of it, and we are determined to make sure that we keep the families involved at the heart of everything we are doing.

"We will continue to release updates as and when we are able, but we do need to be mindful not to jeopardise ongoing investigations and we ask that people refrain from speculating and show the utmost respect for bereaved families within our community."

Hull City Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council are assisting Humberside Police in supporting affected families.

Iran Protests UN

UN: Iran responsible for ‘physical violence’ linked to Mahsa Amini death

Royals

