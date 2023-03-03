Mourners line streets of Milton Keynes for funeral of murdered teenager Leah Croucher

3 March 2023, 11:55

Leah Croucher's body was found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes in October
Leah Croucher's body was found in the loft of a house in Milton Keynes in October. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Dozens of mourners have lined the streets of Milton Keynes to pay their respects to murder victim Leah Croucher, just over four years after she went missing.

A cortege departed from White Horse Drive in Emerson Valley shortly before 11am on Friday, followed by a private service for friends and family in Crownhill Crematorium.

Ms Croucher was reported missing in February 2019 and police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft of a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.

Ms Croucher's parents, John and Claire, previously said the procession would be an opportunity for people to say their "very own private 'goodbye' to Leah as she goes on her final journey to the crematorium".

"As a family, this has brought us a large amount of comfort," her parents said said. "The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest."

Leah Croucher went missing just over four years ago
Leah Croucher went missing just over four years ago. Picture: Alamy
Leah Croucher's parents prepare to say their "final goodbye" to their daughter
Leah Croucher's parents prepare to say their "final goodbye" to their daughter. Picture: Alamy

Following her disappearance, detectives launched a murder investigation after Ms Croucher's rucksack and other belongings were found at a house, naming sex offender Neil Maxwell as the prime suspect.

Maxwell killed himself in April 2019 while on the run from police.

Officers believe he murdered the teenager, but have been unable to find anyone who can place him near the house where her body was found.

Dozens of people lined the streets of Milton Keynes
Dozens of people lined the streets of Milton Keynes. Picture: Alamy
Leah Croucher's funeral
Leah Croucher's funeral. Picture: Alamy

The Church of the Servant King in Furzton will be open until 1pm for members of the community to pay their respects, Thames Valley Police said.

Her family asked members of the public to consider the impact of their presence on the area and asked for floral tributes not to be purchased.

