Furious City banker yelled at bosses after being awarded 'mere' £300,000 bonus

2 August 2022, 05:46

Mir Filippi became infuriated after being awarded his bonues
Mir Filippi became infuriated after being awarded his bonues. Picture: Getty/LinkedIn

By Will Taylor

A City banker became "infuriated" and yelled at his bosses after they awarded him a "mere" annual bonus of £300,000, an employment tribunal has been told.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fabio Filippi deemed the sum offered by his superiors at BNP Paribas London to be "unacceptable'.

He would go on to be sacked after they found him to be an "expensive resource who didn't add value", the tribunal heard.

Mr Filippi, an Italian who joined the French bank in 1999, has lost his unfair dismissal case.

He earned a £700,000 bonus in 2009 after meeting revenue targets between €10m and €20m and raked in bonuses of £3.25m in total between then and 2016, by which time his bosses believed his performances had declined.

A report by the tribunal said the bank "decided to award [Mr Filippi] a bonus of €400,000 for 2016… that was €140,000 less than he had been awarded the previous year".

The report said: "He was infuriated by the decision to award him "a mere" €400,000 bonus and said that it was unacceptable.

Read more: Beyoncé vows to remove ableist slur from new Renaissance song after backlash

The City banker was angered he was awarded a £300,000 bonus
The City banker was angered he was awarded a £300,000 bonus. Picture: LinkedIn

"He shouted at [one of his bosses] and said that he was being treated unfairly because he was not French and not based in Paris.

"He said that he was the best manager among his peers as evidenced by the performance of his team and that if he wanted to he could find a new job in a matter of a few days."

His performances continued to decline in 2017 and his team complained about his style of management, the report said, before staff found his "usefulness to the business had run its course".

Mr Filippi was sacked and told he had six months to get another job.

His claim that he was sacked for whistleblowing was dismissed by the employment judge.

He now runs a luxury lifestyle property firm, according to his LinkedIn profile.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MPs have called for action to reduce the "conveyor belt" approach to Botox

MPs call for law on edited images and botox crackdown as Brits struggle with body image

Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes.

Police officer 'sent naked selfie to sex assault victim and said he wanted to use handcuffs on her'

Ayman al-Zawahri has reportedly been killed by a US drone strike.

'Justice has been delivered': Al Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahiri killed by drone strike in Afghanistan

Liz Truss has been criticised for a number of planned changes to the civil service.

Truss' war on civil service: Tory leadership hopeful pledges to cut pay and holiday if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has branded Nicola Sturgeon an "attention seeker".

'Ignore her!': Liz Truss brands Nicola Sturgeon an 'attention seeker' in blistering attack

The Met Police is being investigated over two further cases of strip-searching children.

Met investigated over two more child strip-searches as watchdog expresses 'concern'

Penny Mordaunt has announced she is backing Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss as next Prime Minister in blow to Rishi Sunak

Thomas Parker died at Reading station on Sunday

Pictured: 'Kind and thoughtful' man, 24, who died after 'altercation' on Reading train

More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women in South Africa

Police arrest 82 men after eight models gang-raped up to 10 times each at South African mine

Beyoncé has vowed to remove the derogatory lyric from her new song Heated.

Beyoncé vows to remove ableist slur from new Renaissance song after backlash

A six-hectare grass fire is burning near Heathrow Airport

Firefighters tackle blaze near Heathrow with black smoke billowing into sky

Tizi filmed herself cooking at eating a shark, which police have since said was a great white

Police investigate Chinese blogger after 'cooking and eating endangered great white shark'

The parents of Archie Battersbee today lost a Court of Appeal against the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment

Tearful Archie Battersbee's mum vows to 'fight to the end' to keep son alive as judge rejects plea

A new interactive map reveals the most famous person from your hometown

Is it Sean Connery or even Mariah Carey? Interactive map reveals most 'notable' person from your hometown

Barclays to close 10 more bank branches

Barclays to close 10 more branches with 142 shutting forever in 2022 – is yours on the list?

Owami Davies was last seen on July 7

Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

FILE – A health professional prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

Biden Afghanistan

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

Capitol Riot First Trial

Man who stormed US Capitol with gun gets longest prison term

Best value overseas destination

Shops in Spain must keep doors shut and limit air conditioners to save energy

Severe Weather Appalachia

More rain hits Appalachian communities where 30 people died in flooding

Atomic bomb

World is ‘one step from nuclear annihilation’, warns UN chief

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Monsoon rain and flooding kill 140 in a week in Pakistan

Western Wildfires

Two bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

South Africa Gang Rapes

More than 80 men appear in South African court over gang rapes of eight women

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London