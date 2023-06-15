Furious neighbours try to have OnlyFans model evicted after she films raunchy videos in garden - but she says they're wrong

The model says she only ever posts video in a bikini in her garden. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

An OnlyFan creator has slammed her neighbours after they complained about her filming raunchy videos in her backyard.

The furious mum-of-two, from Queesnland, claims that her neighbour sent a letter to their property manager complaining about her content.

The neighbours apparently asked for the creator to be moved from her property, though this does not appear to have happened.

She denies filming X-rated videos in her garden, saying she only makes content for TikTok outside, which means she wears a bikini.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

'Teasing Tammy' says she wears a bikini when filming in her garden. Picture: social media

The creator, dubbed Teasing Tammy on OnlyFans, also claimed that her neighbours have never even approached her to complain.

Tammy was described by her neighbours as "feral", according to a letter seen by FEMAIL.

Despite the accusations and complaints from her neighbours, the creator says she loves her job which brings her $200,000 (£107,571) a year.

Read More: 'Officer Naughty': Met Police officer who quit force to set up OnlyFans 'didn't investigate Wayne Couzens for flashing'

Read More: Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

"I'm a single mum who does OnlyFans for a living to support my two young children," she said.

"I love my job and I embrace it."