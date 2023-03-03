Breaking News

Disgraced reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans

Stephen Bear arriving for sentencing. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on his OnlyFans website.

Celebrity Big Brother winner Bear, 32, was found guilty in December of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, after filming consensual sex on CCTV.

He then made at least £40,000 on the X-rated site from uploading the clip.

As he was taken down to the cells after sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, Bear said to the judge: "Have a good evening, enjoy your weekends everyone."

Bear was also ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and will be subject to notification requirements for ten years. He was also made subject to a restraining order not to contact Georgia Harrison for five years.

Wearing a black coat and dark sunglasses, he told reporters as he arrived to be sentenced that it "wasn't a fair trial". He then posed for a selfie with a girl, asked if anyone else would like a selfie and began to sing Lady In Red.

He waved and made peace signs to reporters and photographers as he walked in.

Ms Harrison, who has waived her right to anonymity, said during the trial that she did not know that they were being filmed while they were having sex.

She said she told Bear not to share footage when he showed it to her, but she said that he went on to share it on WhatsApp and online.

Bear had denied all charges, but a jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.