'A complete eyesore': Neighbours' fury at Captain Tom's daughter's' 'ugly' spa complex which must now be demolished

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter has been told to tear down an 'ugly' spa pool complex at her £1.2million home amid backlash from angry neighbours who allege it has never been the office block she had planning permission for.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore told local planners in their application that they wanted to build an L-shaped office for The Captain Tom Foundation.

They started a petition for the complex to be torn down after the couple instead constructed a 'C-shaped' 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, showers and toilets.

Objections to the constructed building brand it "ugly", a "complete eyesore" and "out of character" with the local area. But as the petition was handed into the council, the Ingram-Moores appear to be challenging an order to demolish the "unauthorised building'.

Planners have ordered that the building, originally dubbed the Captain Tom Foundation Building, be torn down after the C-shaped complex was rejected retrospective planning permission. The couple had originally submitted an application which stated the building would be used "partly in connection with The Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives".

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to tear down a spa complex at her home after backlash from locals. Picture: Alamy

Plans which were turned down by the authority. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home - as foundation stops taking donations

Read More: Captain Tom's daughter accused of using hero veteran's name to build spa and pool complex at home

Locals said a petition to get the larger building demolished had accumulated around 100 signatures, with 20 lodging formal objections with Central Bedfordshire Council on the grounds that it wasn't in keeping with the area, blocked views and intruded on privacy.

One of the complaints stated: "I am shocked at the complete lack of consultation by the applicant with the neighbours on the boundary of the development whose residential amenity has all been severely harmed."

A second local resident added: "The building is ugly, far too large for the site, and really out of character and scale for its location.

"How the Council could have approved this building and for it then to be built so much bigger than the approved plans is terrible."

Nick Ferrari discusses the saga of the spa and Captain Tom

In August 2021, the couple sought planning permission for a charity office which they said was "urgently required" for presentations and memorabilia.

The building was given the green light, but a retrospective application for the spa complex made under their own name was refused last year - meaning that they face having to tear that down.

Captain Tom Moore with Hannah Ingram-Moore and her children. Picture: Alamy

Captain Tom Moore was knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom Moore reveals inspirational reason he wears medals for fundraising walks

Read More: Captain Tom Moore's daughter pays tribute to her hero father who's raised £5m for the NHS

Central Bedfordshire Council confirmed in a statement that the original application for the office had been approved.

But it added: "In February 2022, we subsequently received a retrospective planning application for a 'part retrospective erection of detached single storey building (revised proposals)". This was refused.

"An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate."

Trustees of The Captain Tom Foundation said: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name.

“Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.

“At this moment in time, the sole focus of The Captain Tom Foundation is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the ongoing Statutory Inquiry by the Charity Commission.

“As a result, The Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors.

“Accordingly, we have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the Statutory Inquiry remains open.

“Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future, but for now, our main priority is to assist the Charity Commission with its enquiry.

“In the meantime, on behalf of the trustees of The Captain Tom Foundation, we wish to extend a warm thank you to all our supporters who have enabled us to help charities that were close to Captain Sir Tom’s heart.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £39 million for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden during the pandemic.

In March last year, the charity requested the watchdog's permission to employ Ms Ingram-Moore on a salary of £60,000 per year for three days a week.

The Commission requested evidence of the benchmarking exercise undertaken.

The charity provided the Commission with this evidence and a revised proposal to appoint Ms Ingram-Moore on a salary of £100,000 on a full-time basis.

In July 2021, the watchdog refused permission to employ her as chief executive on a salary of £100,000, considering the proposed salary "neither reasonable nor justifiable".

A month later, the Commission permitted the charity to appoint Ms Ingram-Moore as interim CEO on a salary of £85,000 per year, on a three-month rolling contract, for a maximum of nine months whilst the trustees conducted an open recruitment process.

This period has now ended and the charity has since recruited a new CEO.