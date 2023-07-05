'A complete eyesore': Neighbours' fury at Captain Tom's daughter's' 'ugly' spa complex which must now be demolished

5 July 2023, 10:46 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 11:42

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home
Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter has been told to tear down an 'ugly' spa pool complex at her £1.2million home amid backlash from angry neighbours who allege it has never been the office block she had planning permission for.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore told local planners in their application that they wanted to build an L-shaped office for The Captain Tom Foundation.

They started a petition for the complex to be torn down after the couple instead constructed a 'C-shaped' 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, showers and toilets.

Objections to the constructed building brand it "ugly", a "complete eyesore" and "out of character" with the local area. But as the petition was handed into the council, the Ingram-Moores appear to be challenging an order to demolish the "unauthorised building'.

Planners have ordered that the building, originally dubbed the Captain Tom Foundation Building, be torn down after the C-shaped complex was rejected retrospective planning permission. The couple had originally submitted an application which stated the building would be used "partly in connection with The Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives".

Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to tear down a spa complex at her home after backlash from locals
Hannah Ingram-Moore has been ordered to tear down a spa complex at her home after backlash from locals. Picture: Alamy
Plans which were turned down by the authority
Plans which were turned down by the authority. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home - as foundation stops taking donations

Read More: Captain Tom's daughter accused of using hero veteran's name to build spa and pool complex at home

Locals said a petition to get the larger building demolished had accumulated around 100 signatures, with 20 lodging formal objections with Central Bedfordshire Council on the grounds that it wasn't in keeping with the area, blocked views and intruded on privacy. 

One of the complaints stated: "I am shocked at the complete lack of consultation by the applicant with the neighbours on the boundary of the development whose residential amenity has all been severely harmed."

A second local resident added: "The building is ugly, far too large for the site, and really out of character and scale for its location.

"How the Council could have approved this building and for it then to be built so much bigger than the approved plans is terrible."

Nick Ferrari discusses the saga of the spa and Captain Tom

In August 2021, the couple sought planning permission for a charity office which they said was "urgently required" for presentations and memorabilia. 

The building was given the green light, but a retrospective application for the spa complex made under their own name was refused last year - meaning that they face having to tear that down.

Captain Tom Moore with Hannah Ingram-Moore and her children
Captain Tom Moore with Hannah Ingram-Moore and her children. Picture: Alamy
Captain Tom Moore was knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle
Captain Tom Moore was knighted by The Queen at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Captain Tom Moore reveals inspirational reason he wears medals for fundraising walks

Read More: Captain Tom Moore's daughter pays tribute to her hero father who's raised £5m for the NHS

Central Bedfordshire Council confirmed in a statement that the original application for the office had been approved.

But it added: "In February 2022, we subsequently received a retrospective planning application for a 'part retrospective erection of detached single storey building (revised proposals)". This was refused.

"An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate."

Trustees of The Captain Tom Foundation said: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name.

“Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.

“At this moment in time, the sole focus of The Captain Tom Foundation is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the ongoing Statutory Inquiry by the Charity Commission.

“As a result, The Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors.

“Accordingly, we have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the Statutory Inquiry remains open.

“Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future, but for now, our main priority is to assist the Charity Commission with its enquiry.

“In the meantime, on behalf of the trustees of The Captain Tom Foundation, we wish to extend a warm thank you to all our supporters who have enabled us to help charities that were close to Captain Sir Tom’s heart.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised nearly £39 million for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden during the pandemic.

In March last year, the charity requested the watchdog's permission to employ Ms Ingram-Moore on a salary of £60,000 per year for three days a week. 

The Commission requested evidence of the benchmarking exercise undertaken.

The charity provided the Commission with this evidence and a revised proposal to appoint Ms Ingram-Moore on a salary of £100,000 on a full-time basis.

In July 2021, the watchdog refused permission to employ her as chief executive on a salary of £100,000, considering the proposed salary "neither reasonable nor justifiable".

A month later, the Commission permitted the charity to appoint Ms Ingram-Moore as interim CEO on a salary of £85,000 per year, on a three-month rolling contract, for a maximum of nine months whilst the trustees conducted an open recruitment process. 

This period has now ended and the charity has since recruited a new CEO.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS

'Brits are taking the NHS for granted', says woman who was first baby born on the health service

Questions about the sub's safety were raised before disaster

All the red flag claims made about OceanGate's Titan sub: The carbon fibre hull, game controllers and worrying noises

Stockton Rush was CEO of OceanGate

Who was Stockton Rush? The OceanGate CEO and explorer killed in Titanic sub 'catastrophic implosion'

Joe Biden is backing Ursula Von der Leyen for NATO chief instead of Ben Wallace

Joe Biden backs Ursula von Der Leyen for next Nato chief after Ben Wallace’s candidacy was blocked

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has set out plans to close nearly every railway ticket office in England over the next three years as most travellers now purchase tickets online and via machines at stations.

Almost every train station ticket office will close under plans to 'modernise' rail network

Someone in Jenin

Palestinians return to wreckage after Israel ends West Bank camp raid

The woman was attacked in South Carolina

Alligator mauls pensioner to death while she was walking her dog

Amanda Pritchard said the NHS will 'adapt to meet the needs of the next generation'

'We’ll meet the needs of the next generation': NHS chief hails 75th anniversary but admits challenging future lies ahead

Johnny Mercer's wife did not hold back on Carol Vorderman

Johnny Mercer's wife accuses Carol Vorderman of 'inciting hate' against Tories

Jean Messiha

Far-right figure ends crowdfunder for officer detained over shot teenager

Ellis Heather has been jailed

Dramatic police chase footage shows 'curious cops' haul down gun-toting rapper in west London front garden

Workers clean up flood debris

15 killed by floods in south-western China

Boris Becker is accused of hiding his horses in the bedroom

Boris Becker 'hid horses in his bedroom' to hide them from debt collectors, wife claims

Chesney Hawkes hailed his pilot a 'hero' after his plane plunged 20,000 feet

Singer Chesney Hawkes tells of terror when plane plunged 20,000 feet before emergency landing

New York state beaches

Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York’s Long Island

Exclusive
Wes Streeting described the NHS spending as "shocking"

NHS trusts spend 'shocking' £46m on recruitment agencies and consultants

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Berylson has died aged 70

'Beloved' Millwall owner and chairman John Berylson dies aged 70 in 'tragic accident'

The victims were stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington

Man charged with double murder of boy, 15, and man, 23, in Islington 'music video killings'
Morale in the NHS is at an all-time low, says NHS hospital boss

Morale in the NHS is at an all-time low says NHS hospital boss, as it turns 75

Frontline NHS staff will rub shoulders with royalty in a special ceremony to mark the institution's 75th anniversary.

Happy Birthday NHS: Edward and Sophie to attend service to mark 75 years of the National Health Service
Israel Palestinians

Israel completes withdrawal after two-day raid into militant stronghold

Australia Hong Kong National Security Law

Australian PM criticises Hong Kong over pursuit of activists

The Titan made a "really loud" noise

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush dismissed crew report of 'really loud bang' on Titan sub saying all vessels make noise
Koreas Tensions

North Korean satellite not capable of spying from space

The wedding package includes 100 chicken nuggets and 100 cheeseburgers

McDonald's launches £185 wedding package with burgers and McNuggets

Boris Johnson has been cleared of further lockdown breaches at Chequers - the PM's country residence

Boris cleared of further lockdown breaches - but Partygate accuser faces own investigation as Met probe two 'parties'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery
Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit