Fury as Disney recreates London 7/7 terror attack for new TV drama - including Number 30 bus explosion

6 November 2023, 13:12

The London 7/7 terror attacks have been recreated for a Disney+ drama
The London 7/7 terror attacks have been recreated for a Disney+ drama.
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Disney is facing a furious backlash after recreating the London 7/7 terror attacks for an upcoming TV drama, including the explosion in the Number 30 bus in Tavistock Square.

The entertainment giant's upcoming serialised drama will depict the worst loss of life in a terror attack in British history.

Survivors and their families are furious about the recreation of the horrific attacks, as well as the shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes just weeks later.

The 7/7 terror attacks led to the deaths of 56 people, with 770 more injured, after the terrorists co-ordinated explosions on London's transport network.

Disney has defended the recreation, saying that it had consulted "TFL, police, the council, community and businesses to ensure all were aware ahead of time that filming was taking place".

The terror attacks were recently recreated in London
The terror attacks were recently recreated in London.
The scene of the number 30 bus explosion on 07/07/2005
The scene of the number 30 bus explosion on 07/07/2005.

Photos from the scene of the TV set show the recreation of the Number 30 bus, which was targeted in the 7/7 attacks, at Tavistock Square, Bloomsbury, central London.

They show that the shattered bus has been recreated almost identically, with blood splattered on the streets and actors with injuries lying on the floor nearby.

The show was filmed in Bermondsey, just a few miles from where the deadly bombs took place in Edgware Road, Russel Square and Aldgate stations.

The number 30 bus explosion was recreated for the Disney+ series
The number 30 bus explosion was recreated for the Disney+ series.

The show, named 'Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes', has been slammed by furious victims and their family members after they claimed they were not consulted about the drama.

Disney allegedly failed to put up warning signs near the TV set, warning passersby about the graphic scenes.

Read More: Five arrested after Palestine supporters stage 'sit-in' protest at King's Cross station in London

Read More: Met arrests 29 at march for ceasefire in London - as police adviser revealed to have sang anti-Israel chant

Daniel Biddle, who was seriously injured in the 7/7 attacks, labelled the show "shameful".

"It’s absolutely shameful. I can’t ever forget 7/7 or get over it," he told The Sun.

"This is a lack of respect by Disney.

"It’s pretty sick not to consult those who were injured or the loved ones of those who lost their lives."

Pictures seen by LBC also shows that the TV set recreated a photo of an injured Tube passenger (Davinia Turrell, pictured below, 2005) holding a burn mask to her face.

Paul Dadge (right) helping injured Tube passenger Davinia Turrell (left) after the attacks in 2005
Paul Dadge (right) helping injured Tube passenger Davinia Turrell (left) after the attacks in 2005.

George Psaradakis, who was driving the Number 30 bus at the time of the explosion, added: "It’s been years — why should they ignite it?

"I’m not going to watch it. It’s tasteless. This will bring pain to everyone, especially to those who lost their loved ones."

A spokesperson for Disney said: "Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes is a factual dramatisation of events surrounding the police shooting of the innocent Brazilian shortly after the attempted bombings on 21 July. 

"The team producing the series has significant expertise in this type of programming, incorporating extensive in-depth research that has been approached with the utmost sensitivity and respect, and all involved are conscious of the huge responsibility that comes with telling this story. 

"As with any production, a number of factors were carefully considered when sourcing the filming location, and throughout filming production have worked very closely with TFL, police, the council, community and businesses to ensure all were aware ahead of time that filming was taking place with marshals and signage canvassing the area on the day."

