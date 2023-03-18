Fury as Jeremy Clarkson's 'overpriced' Diddly Squat farm shop attracts petrolheads to quiet village

By Emma Soteriou

Jeremy Clarkson has sparked fury among locals after his Diddly Squat farm shop attracted petrolheads to their quiet village.

Residents in Chadlington claimed "nightmare" traffic had taken over their previously quiet village as Mr Clarkson's shop continues to draw in visitors.

They said the "tourist attraction", which mainly consists of "merchandise", had caused backlogs of traffic throughout the village, with loud engines having become the norm.

It comes after his show, Clarkson's Farm, became so popular it caused locals to receive death threats from viewers from around the world for opposing the former Top Gear star.

West Oxfordshire District Council said an unnamed councillor and member of the public had been subjected to "malicious communications" after speaking out again expansion plans.

Speaking on Saturday, retired Reggie Leggett, who has lived in Chadlington for 30 years, said the shop had become a "nuisance".

"I've got real shops 50 yards away - why would I ever go to Diddly Squat?" she said, according to MailOnline.

"We've got a fantastic farm shop, a café, a pub. Everything we need.

"He is disgraceful. It's not really a farm shop, it's really a tourist attraction. He's mainly selling merchandise.

"Before he opened the shop he used to put potatoes at the end of the road in an honesty box, they were actually lovely.

"But now he's opened the shop the whole thing is a nuisance. The roads around the farm shop are completely destroyed and there's so much traffic here as a result.

"Honestly, I can hear the difference between a Lamborghini and a Ferrari now because I hear so many of the cars."

Another resident said: "Sometimes I have to take a six-mile detour to come home, the other day I had to go back via Dean just to make it past the traffic.

"At 12pm on a Saturday or Sunday you just can't get around here because the roads are blocked by cars and then there's others queuing to find somewhere to park.

"This area wasn't made for a theme park. I would never shop there, even if I didn't have to queue to get in there, there's nothing in there for me and it's too overpriced."

However, some were more understanding of the situation, saying despite Mr Clarkson's shop being "controversial" they would rather he be there than selling it off "to a developer which builds tonnes of new homes".

Responding to the backlash on Twitter, Mr Clarkson said: "The coverage makes it sound like a civil war is raging. The truth: a compromise will be reached."