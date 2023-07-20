'This was supposed to be her moment!': Fury after student proposes to girlfriend during her graduation

The public proposal has sparked outrage. Picture: Twitter/Uni of Newcastle

By Kieran Kelly

There is fury after a student proposed to his girlfriend as she received her diploma during her graduation ceremony.

The University of Newcastle posted the public proposal online, which shows the student walk up to his girlfriend moments after her named was called out.

The girl looked stunned as her boyfriend got to one knee, as applause broke out around them.

He then turns and waves before putting the ring on her finger.

Staff from the university then congratulated the newly-engaged couple before they returned to their seats.

There's more than one way to make your day in King's Hall memorable 💍 💕 #WeAreNCL #NCLGrad pic.twitter.com/HbT3VgUGDm — Newcastle University (@UniofNewcastle) July 18, 2023

The public proposal has prompted backlash online, with a number of people accusing the boyfriend of stealing his girlfriend's moment.

One person commented: "A special moment when a woman receives the honour of what she has spent years working for only for it to be upstaged by her boyfriend."

The pressure on that lady at that moment must have been intense. Not to mention this was her moment to celebrate all the hard work she has done to get her diploma. This is not the way to propose to someone you say you love. — Robpatch (@2patchitup) July 19, 2023

Another said: "Let her have her moment. This is awful."

A third added: "This is awful and and shows your collective priorities. The lecturers endorsing and cheering this is appalling.

"You should be celebrating her success instead of his demonstration of self entitlement by upstaging her moment. Something I’m sure she has worked hard for."

A fourth said: "Please don’t congratulate him for stealing the moment celebrating her achievement."