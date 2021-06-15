G7 beach BBQ 'didn't break the law', Michael Gove tells LBC

15 June 2021, 10:27 | Updated: 15 June 2021, 10:29

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A barbeque on the beach at the recent G7 Summit "didn't break the law", Michael Gove has told LBC.

The Cabinet Secretary denied breaching Covid rules to hold the event, which saw world leaders and their partners hit the beach in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

"The G7 is a unique event," he said, "and advice was given and taken on how to make sure that it was Covid-secure and that it was as safe as possible."

He continued: "When you've got people coming together in order to accelerate the vaccination programme, to take decisions on how to prevent future pandemics, to make sure that we're doing the right thing in the future and so on."

Mr Gove, who did not attend the event, said the event was justified because G7 leaders had "that opportunity to speak to each other candidly" about major issues, including climate change and international affairs.

The event came just days before the Prime Minister announced a delay in the next stage of England's roadmap out of lockdown.

On Monday, Health Minister Edward Argar told LBC he thought it was "very important everyone sticks to the rules" when he was grilled on the barbecue.

No10 said there were fewer than 30 guests, despite suggestions there were around 40 at the event. Downing Street confirmed all participants in the summit had a daily testing regime.

A spokesperson said: "The event last night was done in an entirely Covid-secure way within the existing rules.

"This was an informal gathering of the G7 leaders and rightly it is held in private ... but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting."

