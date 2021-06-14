'Why are G7 world leaders allowed to have a BBQ on a beach and the public are not?'

14 June 2021, 08:30 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 08:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenges a government minister over photos showing world leaders at a barbecue at the G7.

Downing Street has been forced to defend a beach barbecue between G7 leaders, saying the event was held in a Covid-secure way.

Nick Ferrari grilled Health Minister Edward Argar over the event, which from photos did not appear to be socially distanced.

"It's believed there were between 38-40 people there, how come they can break the rules?" Nick asked the minister.

Mr Argar said he was not at the event but was led to believe it was held in a "Covid secure" manner, adding he thought it was "very important everyone sticks to the rules."

Nick told the minister he had seen the photos and did not count it as being Covid secure.

Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered on a beach in Carbis Bay on Saturday evening for an informal gathering.

The group could be seen enjoying a few drinks alongside dinner and taking in the impressive Red Arrows flypast.

Those involved did not appear to be socially distanced and could be seen rubbing shoulders with one another.

However, most coronavirus restrictions on meeting people outdoors in England have been lifted, with the exception of such gatherings being limited to 30 people at most.

