G7: Government accused of 'betrayal' as 'unvaccinated police travel to Cornwall'

9 June 2021, 17:26 | Updated: 9 June 2021, 17:27

Some 5,000 officers are being deployed to support Devon and Cornwall Police
Some 5,000 officers are being deployed to support Devon and Cornwall Police. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A police representative has accused the Government of "betrayal" with unvaccinated officers set to travel to secure the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The chairman of the Police Federation, John Apter, hit out at the Government for not prioritising them for jabs.

A constable has also said she is "deeply concerned" about how many would travel without having received a vaccine dose, especially with the Delta variant spreading.

Leaders of some of the world's richest nations, including Boris Johnson and Joe Biden, will gather in Cornwall to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and recovery, among other topics – which will require a large security presence.

Some 5,000 officers are expected to be bussed in. But despite requests, officers have not been prioritised for vaccine doses, meaning younger officers who travel to the event have not been jabbed.

Read more: G7 summit 2021: Dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed

Read more: Boris Johnson to urge G7 to vaccinate world against Covid by end of 2022

Speaking at the federation's meeting, Mr Apter said: "Just this week, we have thousands of colleagues from all over the country coming together to police the G7 summit in Cornwall. Police officers from those communities where the Indian variant of the virus is thriving.

"We have young police officers who, by age alone, will not have been vaccinated. How can that be right?"

PC Leanne Gould from Devon and Cornwall Police who voiced her concern about unvaccinated police officers gathering at the G7 summit
PC Leanne Gould from Devon and Cornwall Police who voiced her concern about unvaccinated police officers gathering at the G7 summit. Picture: Police Federation of England and Wales/PA Media

He added: "This is a failing of Government, and it's a failing that we can never forget."

Devon and Cornwall Police Constable Leanne Gould said: "I feel deeply concerned for the amount of people that are travelling down to G7, and the fact that I have not been vaccinated and many others haven't. Especially with the new Indian variant that is spreading.

"When the vaccination rollout was initially confirmed, I thought that police would be prioritised after the most vulnerable like our NHS colleagues on the front line.

"I do feel completely let down by the Government as we've just been left to be exposed to the enormous risk of catching the virus."

Read more: G7: Chancellor hails agreement to make big firms pay 'fair share' of tax

Mr Apter told delegates: "The Government's warm words became lame actions and the result is that my colleagues do feel a deep sense of betrayal."

During the conference, policing minister Kit Malthouse insisted officials had tried to argue for officers to be prioritised but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided against it.

The committee has focused on going down the age groups and most vulnerable.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the JCVI advised that the quickest way to reduce deaths was to deploy them to those groups first.

She told delegates the pandemic "meant recognising that to save lives we absolutely had to prioritise the vaccine rollout in line with the overriding risk factors of age and clinical vulnerability".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Racial Injustice Trump Photo Op

Probe says Washington protest was not broken up because of Trump photo op
The sisters were murdered in Fryent Country Park, where they celebrated Ms Henry's birthday.

Teen 'sacrificed sisters as part of pact with devil to win the lottery'
Firefighters search for survivors in a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea (Chung Hoi-sung/AP)

Death toll climbs after building collapses in South Korea

A hospital emplyee wearing protective gear as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, transports oxygen tanks, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti (Joseph Odelyn/AP)

Coronavirus cases spike in Haiti with vaccines yet to be delivered
Over a million vaccine appointments were booked on Tuesday

Record number of vaccine bookings as over 25s offered jabs

The fashion retailer confirmed it would be closing stores when their leases were up.

Gap announces plans to close 19 stores in UK and Ireland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London