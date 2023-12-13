Gary Lineker rowing with Grant Shapps over Rwanda scheme 'seems to breach impartiality rules', says new BBC chief

13 December 2023, 12:09

Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said
Gary Lineker 'seems to have breached BBC impartiality guidelines', Samir Shah has said. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Parliament TV

By Kit Heren

Gary Lineker "seems to have breached" BBC impartiality guidelines in a recent post about Grant Shapps in a row over the Rwanda plan, the government candidate to be the corporation's next chairman has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Samir Shah said the ongoing debate over Match of the Day presenter Lineker airing his political views in public was a "psychodrama", during an appearance at a pre-appointment hearing with MPs.

Lineker sparked the latest impartiality row when he signed a letter that called on the government to create a "fair new plan for refugees" and scrap the Rwanda scheme.

Several Conservative MPs criticised him, claiming that he was in breach of the BBC's rules on political impartiality. Grant Shapps said that Lineker should stick to talking about football.

Lineker hit back with jabs at Shapps and other MPs on social media.

Read more: Gary Lineker sparks fresh impartiality row by signing letter calling on Rishi Sunak to scrap Rwanda scheme

Read more: Gary Lineker sparks fresh impartiality row after sharing video of professor who accuses Israel of 'genocide'

Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker. Picture: Alamy

Mr Shah told MPs that he thought the episode was not "very helpful either for Gary Lineker or the BBC or the cause he supports because it becomes a story about Gary Lineker and the BBC.

He added that the letter he signed itself did not breach BBC guidelines, as far he was aware.

"But the more recent tweet in which he identifies a politician does, on the face of it, seem to breach those guidelines," Mr Shah said.

"I'm not sure how egregious it is but I imagine the BBC is looking into it and considering its response."

Samir Shah
Samir Shah. Picture: Parliament TV

Mr Shah said he would ask director-general Tim Davie to "interrogate quite forcibly" whether the impartiality guidelines are effective.

He told MPs: "I do think we need to find a solution to this becaise it doesn't help anyone and it does damage the reputation of the BBC if we are constantly in this round, not just with this particular presenter or not," he added.

"The BBC's reputation matters and this isn't helpful and we do need to find a solution to it and if I were to be chair I would be keen to bring about a solution."

Mr Shah needs to be approved as the BBC's chairman by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's select committee. It will then be passed onto the privy council and King Charles for final approval.

It comes after the government passed emergency legislation declaring Rwanda a safe destination for asylum seekers on Tuesday night. Mr Lineker has been a critic of the Rwanda plan, and spoken out in favour of the UK taking more refugees.

Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps. Picture: Alamy

Lineker previously sparked an impartiality row after saying government rhetoric was not dissimilar from 1930s Germany.

Following a review, the corporation decided to allow its top stars to share their own views on social media, but must stop short of political campaigning.

The Rwanda letter, published by Together With Refugees, called Britain’s refugee system "ever-more uncaring, chaotic and costly".

Other stars who signed the letter, include Succession star Brian Cox, women's rights campaigner Helen Pankhurst, Hotel Rwanda actor Sophie Okonedo and television chef Big Zuu.

Lineker said: "We need a new system that reflects the will of the British people who have opened their homes, donated and volunteered in their local communities.

James O'Brien asks what frustrates a lot of politicians about Gary Lineker

"That's why I'm backing this new campaign - because fair really can begin here."

But furious Tory MPs slammed Lineker's intervention.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC and other outlets that the former England striker should keep to commenting on football, rather than getting involved in politics. Lineker hit back by repeating a claim that Shapps had used pseudonyms.

Caller praises Gary Lineker's stance on the Rwanda policy

Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis also said: 'This is yet again another breach by Gary Lineker that goes against the BBC's impartiality rules. But, sadly, spineless [director-general] Tim Davie will do nothing about it, having surrendered to him previously.

Mr Gullis told the MailOnline: "Either the BBC enforces the rules its presenters are bound by, or they no longer receive funding from the British taxpayer."

A group of migrants being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI
A group of migrants being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI. Picture: Alamy

The party's deputy chairman Lee Anderson said: "For once in his life, Gary's absolutely right – we do need a system that reflects the will of the British people. What the people want is to stop the boats and to tell overpaid crisp salesmen to put a sock in it.

"Alongside cracking down on illegal migration, we need another robust system which keeps Lineker as far away from the public as possible, to give us all a rest from his Left-wing, out-of-touch nonsense."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Meler has been discharged from hospital with a broken bone in his face

Battered Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler discharged from hospital with 'small fracture' after being punched in the face

A blast and snow of ice is on the way

Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Poland Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sworn in by president

Ukraine Daily Life

More than 50 injured in overnight Russian missile attack on Ukrainian capital

Hungary Politics Parties

Orban says Hungary will block EU membership negotiations for Ukraine

Mark Gardiner and former business partner Paul Maddison (right) split the £22m jackpot in 1995

Lottery winner who scooped £11million in 1995 dies after moving to Scotland and ‘living like a hermit’

Big Bang Theory actress Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer despite never 'smoking a cigarette'

Big Bang Theory actress diagnosed with lung cancer despite 'never smoking a cigarette'

Mark Drakeford has resigned

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison as parole bid rejected

Israel Palestinians

Ambush kills nine Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

Some LTNs 'gum-up' traffic, said Mark Harper

Transport Secretary says LTNs can 'gum-up' traffic and make people’s lives 'more difficult'

Mark Harper said Aslef members should get a chance to vote on the pay deal

Aslef offer 'on the table' to take train driver salaries to £65k - as transport sec urges union to put offer to members

Pakistan Suicide Bomber

Suicide bomber used 120kg of explosives to target police station in Pakistan

Transport Secretary speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning

New £38k salary threshold for migrants coming to UK won’t be for those reapplying, transport secretary tells LBC

Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61

'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61

National Highways will be removing 1,000 miles of roadworks over the Christmas break

Driving home for Christmas! 1,000 miles of roadworks will be removed from England's roads over festive break

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Home Secretary James Cleverly with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Rwandan criminals could come to the UK as part of Rishi's migrant deal, James Cleverly admits
Police said it is 'likely' missing mum Gaynor Lord entered water

Missing mother Gaynor Lord ‘spotted at 4pm in park where her clothes and mobile phone were found’
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
James Cleverly speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday

James Cleverly says he can't remember calling Rwanda deportation policy 'batshit'

Gaynor Lord has been missing since Friday

Six clues Gaynor Lord left behind, as police search for missing Norwich mum, and children urge her to come home
United Nations Palestine

UN General Assembly votes to demand humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The UK economy shrank in October

UK economy shrank 0.3% in October in surprise decline

The government was fined for an email error that could have put lives at risk

MoD fined for 'reply all' email blunder that risked Afganistan interpreters' lives as they fled the Taliban
Peter Lawson was a key figure in the case of Nicola Bulley

Top police officer who worked on Nicola Bulley investigation 'died of natural causes', coroner reveals
Cop28 president Sultan Al-Jaber's team presented a new draft of the deal

Cop28 agrees historic deal to 'transition' the world away from fossil fuels with oil and gas 'phased out'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit
George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit