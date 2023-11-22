Gary Lineker sparks fresh impartiality row after sharing video of professor who accuses Israel of 'genocide'

22 November 2023, 17:45 | Updated: 22 November 2023, 18:58

Gary Lineker has sparked a fresh impartiality row
Gary Lineker has sparked a fresh impartiality row. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Gary Lineker has sparked a fresh BBC impartiality row after he shared a video in which an Israeli academic accused Israel of 'textbook genocide' in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lineker, who previously sparked an impartiality row after saying government rhetoric was not dissimilar from 1930s Germany, shared an interview with left-wing journalist Owen Jones.

Jones was speaking to Dr. Raz Segal, an associate professor of Holocaust and genocide studies, who said violence taking place in Gaza was a “clearly articulated” case of genocide.

“It’s articulated throughout Israeli media and society and politics now, and anyone who follows Hebrew language sources is exposed to shocking, shocking language by members of parliament, by journalists, on social media, in public spaces, calling to annihilate Gaza, to destroy Gaza, to flatten Gaza, to kill everyone,” Segal said.

“Because the intent is expressed so explicitly, so directly... in such unashamed ways and it’s continued to be expressed in this way, then I do think that what we’re seeing in front of our eyes is a textbook case of genocide," he went on.

On Tuesday, the Match of the Day presenter shared the clip from Jones's Twitter feed, with the caption: "Worth 13 minutes of anyone's time."

A review into the BBC's impartiality rules was carried out following Lineker's controversial comments about government rhetoric towards migrants.

Read More: Top BBC stars given new social media rules after Gary Lineker migrant tweets caused Match of the Day walkout

Read More: Head of BBC Sport Barbara Slater announces her retirement six months after Gary Lineker debacle

Following the review, the BBC decided to allow its top stars to share their own views on social media, but must stop short of political campaigning.

Presenters are also prohibited from commenting on political debates during an election period or taking up official roles with campaigning groups.

Meanwhile, presenters on flagship shows - including Lineker on Match of the Day - must not endorse or attack a political party while a programme is on air or for the two-week window before or after it aired.

Therefore, while Lineker's views on the Israel-Hamas conflict are controversial, his comments do not appear to represent a breach of impartiality rules.

Gary Lineker attends the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony
Gary Lineker attends the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony. Picture: Getty

But his comments have still caused a backlash online, with one person commenting: "BBC’s Lineker endorses video in which Israel is accused of ‘textbook genocide’.

"The taxpayer shouldn’t be forced to pay for this level of ignorance. Lineker needs to get down from his self-appointed pedestal."

Meanwhile, commentator Robin Aitken suggested Lineker 'ought to be out to destroy the BBC' after his comments.

Meanwhile, several others thanked Lineker for sharing the clip.

Border Crossing Explosion

US-Canada border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on bridge

Holiday Travel

Americans hit the roads, railways and airports ahead of Thanksgiving

A huge explosion has been reported at the US-Canada border

'Two dead in attempted terror attack' at Niagara Falls near US-Canada border

Argentina Elections

Sister among key women behind Argentina’s president-elect

Jeremy Hunt unveiled changes to National Insurance on Wednesday

National Insurance cuts: How much more money will you take home each month?

His funeral is set to take place on 23 November 2023.

'A soldier through and through': Veteran fell 650ft to his death on Armistice Day during charity hike

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fired ballistic missile towards sea in failed launch, says Seoul

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that the deaths appear to be "a tragic accident" but that they don't know yet why the car left the road.

Teens may have been lying dead in overturned car for two days after north Wales crash

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered the Autumn Statement on Wednesday

What the Autumn Statement means for you: How tax cuts will boost your wallet

Jonathan Van-Tam

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam says family were threatened with having throats cut in Covid-19 lockdown

Israel Palestinians

Aid groups ready to move in when Gaza ceasefire begins

Kennedy assassination

Reporter remembers the day JFK was assassinated 60 years ago

Javier Milei has said the Falklands are Argentine

Argentina doubles down on Falklands claim as war of words brews after Rishi Sunak says islands' status is 'settled'

The OBR said the tax burden is still at a record high

Percentage of workers’ pay going to taxman still at a record high, warns OBR

Hunt has announced a raft of changes that will boost Brits' wallets

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement key points: National Insurance slashed and living wage rises in boost for squeezed Brits

Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas ceasefire to start on Thursday morning

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers the Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt’s £450 Christmas boost for millions: Chancellor’s tax giveaway to ‘grow Britain’
Hunt has frozen alcohol duty

Jeremy Hunt freezes alcohol duty in Autumn Statement 'to save boozers 3p a pint'

Around £350,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

Police on international hunt for housekeeper after £350,000 worth of jewellery stolen from London hotel
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his autumn statement in the House of Commons.

Autumn Statement: Chancellor promises to spend up to £7m on tackling anti-Semitism

Witham has been jailed for life for murdering Ashley Dale

Four men jailed for life for murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Melissa Barrera has been fired from the Scream franchise

Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over social media posts criticising Israel amid ongoing conflict with Hamas
US navy plane

Environmental damage feared as US navy plane lands in Hawaii bay

The Israeli government said that 50 hostages held in Gaza will be freed over the four-day ceasefire.

Freed Gaza hostages will arrive in Israel tomorrow as four-day ceasefire with Hamas begins at 8am
The Pope

Pope meets relatives of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

Changpeng Zhao

Founder of Binance crypto exchange admits failing to prevent money laundering

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

