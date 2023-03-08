Gary Lineker hits back at critics after Suella Braverman brands his asylum policy remarks 'irresponsible'

By Chris Samuel

Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government's new migrant policy were "irresponsible".

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Ms Braverman said she was "very disappointed" after Mr Lineker said the "immeasurably cruel policy" which is directed at "the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

Ms Braverman said: "Equating our measures - which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate - to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation."

The Cabinet minister wouldn't be drawn on if she thought the Match of the Day presenter should resign or be sacked, calling it "a matter for the BBC and they will resolve that".

She invited the former England international to visit England's ports to "see what the communities in Kent and Dover and actually all around the UK are feeling about this issue".

But on Wednesday morning, the former Tottenham and Barcelona striker appeared to make light of the furore, tweeting: "Morning all. Anything going on?"

In another tweet he said: "Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree."

In a further follow-up tweet, he thanked his supporters as Tory MPs lined up to criticise him.

"I have never known such love and support in my life than I'm getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly)," he said.

Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

"I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I'll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all."

A spokesperson for the broadcaster, which has impartiality guidelines, said on Tuesday Mr Lineker will be "reminded of his responsibilities on social media".

They added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

It comes after Mr Lineker shared a Twitter video posted by Ms Braverman in which she unveiled the Government's crackdown on small boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

In response, another Twitter user said his comment was “out of order”, adding that it is “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Mr Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

On Wednesday morning Robert Jenrick joined Ms Braverman and other Tory colleagues in criticising the comments.

"My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly," he told Times Radio.

"Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it's disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public."

Tory Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, wrote on Twitter: "This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

"Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps."