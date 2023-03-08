Gary Lineker hits back at critics after Suella Braverman brands his asylum policy remarks 'irresponsible'

8 March 2023, 14:04 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 14:06

Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government&squot;s new migrant policy were "irresponsible".
Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government's new migrant policy were "irresponsible". Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Gary Lineker has said it is "great to see the freedom of speech champions come out in force" after Home Secretary Suella Braverman said his comments about the Government's new migrant policy were "irresponsible".

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Ms Braverman said she was "very disappointed" after Mr Lineker said the "immeasurably cruel policy" which is directed at "the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s".

Ms Braverman said: "Equating our measures - which are lawful, necessary and fundamentally compassionate - to 1930s Germany is irresponsible and I disagree with that characterisation."

The Cabinet minister wouldn't be drawn on if she thought the Match of the Day presenter should resign or be sacked, calling it "a matter for the BBC and they will resolve that".

She invited the former England international to visit England's ports to "see what the communities in Kent and Dover and actually all around the UK are feeling about this issue".

Read more: Harry and Meghan christen daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in LA ceremony - but royals didn’t come

Read more: Furious PM blasts Starmer as 'lefty lawyer standing in our way' as he defends 'delusional' migrant plans at PMQs

But on Wednesday morning, the former Tottenham and Barcelona striker appeared to make light of the furore, tweeting: "Morning all. Anything going on?"

In another tweet he said: "Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree."

In a further follow-up tweet, he thanked his supporters as Tory MPs lined up to criticise him.

"I have never known such love and support in my life than I'm getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly)," he said.

"I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I'll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all."

A spokesperson for the broadcaster, which has impartiality guidelines, said on Tuesday Mr Lineker will be "reminded of his responsibilities on social media".

They added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

Read more: 'Severe' warning issued to motorists as Britain is battered by blizzards and temperatures plunge to -15C

Read more: Backlash to 'cowardly' Suella Braverman after she blames 'activist blob' civil servants for 'blocking small boats plan'

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”

It comes after Mr Lineker shared a Twitter video posted by Ms Braverman in which she unveiled the Government's crackdown on small boats crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

In response, another Twitter user said his comment was “out of order”, adding that it is “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Mr Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

On Wednesday morning Robert Jenrick joined Ms Braverman and other Tory colleagues in criticising the comments.

"My children are the grandchildren of Holocaust survivors and I think those sorts of words should not be thrown around lightly," he told Times Radio.

"Gary Lineker is paid for by the British taxpayer and it's disappointing that he is so far out of step with the British public."

Tory Party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, wrote on Twitter: "This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

"Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Odin inscription

Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in unearthed Viking treasure

First Lady in Ukraine

First lady Olena Zelenska tells UAE Ukraine will remain defiant

Yemen flag blowing in the wind over nice blue sky background

14 women and children drowned in shipwreck off Yemen

Lilibet has been christened in LA

Harry and Meghan christen daughter Princess Lilibet Diana in LA ceremony - but royals didn’t come

Suella Braverman has been criticised for comments about the civil service

Backlash to 'cowardly' Suella Braverman after she blames 'activist blob' civil servants for 'blocking small boats plan'

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

Tesla car sign

US investigates Tesla for steering wheels ‘that can fall off’

Suella Braverman

Who is Suella Braverman? Background, husband and children

The government's divisive migrant plans sparked a blazing row at PMQs

Furious PM blasts Starmer as 'lefty lawyer standing in our way' as he defends 'delusional' migrant plans at PMQs

Junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors strike 2023: Dates and what services will be affected?

Kyle Walker is being investigated

Police probe footage of married Man City star Kyle Walker 'flashing in bar' on boozy night out

India Holi Festival

Indians celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

United Nations Nord Stream Sabotage

Germany cautious over Nord Stream pipeline attack reports

Suella Braverman is under fire for her comments about "billions" wanting to come to the UK

Suella Braverman faces backlash over claim 'billions' of people are trying to reach UK

Rishi Sunak alongside illegal immigrant boats

Explained: What are Rishi Sunak's new immigration laws?

Everton Smith paid a moving tribute to his daughter Eve who died in the crash

'I'll never see my beautiful daughter again' devastated dad of Cardiff crash victim Eve Smith pays heartbreaking tribute

Latest News

See more Latest News

Collin Reeves murdered Jennifer and Steven Chapple over a parking row

Army urged to stop giving veterans weapons after traumatised ex-soldier murders husband and wife with ceremonial dagger
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping

Chinese leader accuses Washington of holding back development

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after the attack

CCTV hunt for violent robber who battered London commuter with metal pole before stealing his bag
French strikes

Trains and flights cancelled as French strikers increase pressure

The 'snow tornado' in Shetland

Farmer spots 'snow devil' tornado tearing through Scottish field as he feeds his sheep, while Brits shiver in freezing cold
Cathay losses

Lifting of quarantine in Hong Kong stems Cathay’s £705m losses

Greek transport strikes

Greek unions stage strikes over safety following rail crash disaster

Russia Ukraine War

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross all died in the crash

Man 'found his dead best friend in just 15 minutes' after Newport horror smash - after police needed 46 hours
Gary Lineker has drawn criticism for comparing the language to that of Nazi Germany

Minister says Gary Lineker needs a 'red card' for comparing government migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit