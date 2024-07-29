Passengers step over Just Stop Oil activists blocking Gatwick Airport departures - as seven arrested

The group have disrupted gates at Gatwick Airport's South Terminal. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Flaminia Luck

Supporters of the environmental group Just Stop Oil have blocked departure gates at London's Gatwick Airport, the group has said.

Seven people entered the South Terminal at around 8am and "used suitcases with lock-on devices to block the departure gates", Just Stop Oil claimed.

An image shared on the group's website appeared to show the protesters sitting on the floor inside the airport, blocking an entrance.

Footage shows demonstrators trying to block the queue for security - but most passengers still making it through.

The airport confirmed the airport is "open and operating normally".

A spokesperson added a "small number" have been arrested and are being removed from the premises.

None of the activists were able to get into the airport, the Metropolitan Police said.

Supporters of Just Stop Oil entered the Southern terminal at Gatwick at around 8am on Monday. Picture: JustStopOil

A spokesperson for the airport said: “London Gatwick is open and operating normally today.

"There are a small number of protestors at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

On their website, the group said it is working with groups internationally to demand governments establish a fossil fuel treaty, to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The latest action is part of the "Oil Kills international uprising", the group said, taking place at airports around the world.

Earlier this month, the airport became the latest major airport to secure a High Court injunction in an attempt to stop would-be environmental activists trespassing on its land after receiving police intelligence over protest plans.

🚨 BREAKING: GATWICK DEPARTURE GATES BLOCKED



✈️ 7 Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the southern terminal at Gatwick airport, joining 21 other groups in the @_oilkills international uprising.



One of those taking action is Mel Carrington, 63, a mum and former environmental consultant from Dorset, who said:“We’ve just had the hottest three days on earth in recorded history and possibly for hundreds of thousands of years.

"Innocent people around the world already face extreme weather and deadly heat and no one is prepared for the societal collapse that unchecked global heating will bring.

"I’m terrified of what it will mean for my family and friends when there are widespread crop failures, food shortages and economic meltdowns. It will mean the breakdown of law and order, the end of the NHS and the loss of everything we depend on.”

“We need a global emergency plan to rapidly phase out fossil fuels.

"Our government must work with other countries and commit to signing a legally binding fossil fuel treaty to phase out oil, gas and coal by 2030 – and it must support poorer countries to get off fossil fuels too.”

The group are demanding governments establish a fossil fuel treaty, to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Also taking action is Greg Sculthorpe a mathematician from Doncaster, who said:“I can’t bear to stand back and watch millions dying because the rich and powerful prefer to protect their wealth and status, than the lives of ordinary people.

“Ordinary people have no choice but to fight to defend our families, as we pass every safe threshold that risks triggering irreversible feedback loops, leading us towards a hothouse earth where millions are displaced.

"We need an emergency fossil fuel treaty to phase down fossil fuels by 2030.”