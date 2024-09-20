Bye Bye Barry: Gavin and Stacey completes filming in iconic Welsh town ahead of Christmas return

Joanna Page, who plays Stacey Shipman (left) and Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa Jenkins (right) during filming for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Day special at Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Gavin And Stacey has finished its last ever day of filming in the iconic Welsh town of Barry ahead of the show's Christmas special.

Fans lined the road in the home street of Joanna Page's character Stacey Shipman to catch a glimpse of the show’s iconic cast at work.

Page and co-star Ruth Jones, who plays Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins, could be seen arm in arm waving to onlookers in Trinity Street, with Jones wearing a black outfit, while Page donned a blue denim jacket, blue jeans and a red and white top.

It comes after James Corden, Page and Jones had been spotted chatting to locals in other locations in the town earlier this month.

The cast is now expected to head to other locations to finish filming on the final episode of Gavin and Stacy.

Earlier this month, Corden took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the finale.

That same week, the BBC confirmed that filming had begun on the show’s final episode.

The cooperation shared an image from set dated 2 September, with a caption that read: "Oh. My. Christ," a phrase often said by Alison Steadman's character Pam.

"The final episode of Gavin & Stacey started filming today. Truth be told, we're a little bit excited. Watch #GavinandStacey on #iPlayer this Christmas Day," it read.

The series - written by James Corden and Ruth Jones - last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

It first started back in 2007, following a couple who committed to a long-distance relationship between Billericay in Essex and the seaside town, Barry in Wales.

Confirming the show’s return earlier this year, Corden said: "Some news… It’s official!!!

"We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, tweeted: "Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S … we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!"

The BBC said: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!"

It comes after Jones previously shut down speculation that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was "sadly a rumour" in February.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pamela Shipman in the show, also said she had not been told anything about a return in March.

“If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it," she previously told the Mirror.

"But at the moment, as far as I know, it's not going to happen.

"None of us have been sent scripts, none of us, so until there's something definite and it's announced, then I'm not going to go along with anything, it might not happen. It's all up in the air."