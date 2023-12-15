Live

Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day seven

15 December 2023, 05:11

Gaynor Lord has been missing for seven days
Gaynor Lord has been missing for seven days. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for missing mum Gaynor Lord who disappeared last Friday after leaving work in Norwich.

Ms Lord's belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park - around 1.5 miles from her workplace.

Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

It emerged on Thursday that witnesses saw her in the park before she disappeared, doing ‘yoga moves’.

Her step-brother has said that her disappearance was ‘out of character’.

Timeline of Gaynor Lord's disappearance

2:15pm: Ms Lord's friend Julie Butcher gets a call from her, but is busy and says she will call her back.

2:22-2:23pm: Ms Butcher calls Ms Lord back, but gets no response. She also texts her on WhatsApp, but hears nothing.

2:44pm: Ms Lord is seen working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store in Norwich - wearing a white shirt overlaid with a yellow sweater and grey trousers.

2:45-2:46pm: She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street, just over an hour before she was due to finish work at 4pm.

2:47pm: She walks onto London Street past the Cosy Club.

2.48pm: Ms Lord then makes her way onto Queens Street and walks towards Norwich Cathedral.

2:50-3:23pm: She enters the Cathedral grounds and doesn’t exit for another 33 minutes.

3:23pm: She is seen on The Close at the Cathedral entrance and exits through the archway while putting her olive-coloured coat on and is seen to walk away from the cathedral on Queens Street.

3:49pm: This is the last sighting of Ms Lord on the CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street.

3:53pm: She walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street.

4:01pm: Gaynor walks up St Augustines Street - this is the last time Ms Lord was captured on CCTV before she went missing.

4:15pm: Ms Butcher gets a call from Ms Lord, but it sounds like a pocket dial and the two don't speak.

Kit Heren

What we know so far as we get close to a week since Gaynor Lord went missing

What we know about missing mum Gaynor Lord's disappearance

  • Gaynor Lord, 55, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday, December 8
  • Police are focusing their search around River Wensum in Norwich near where she was last seen
  • She went missing after a day at work at Bullards Gin counter in Jarrold department store
  • She was seen on CCTV hurrying through Norwich town centre
  • At around 2.50pm she entered the Cathedral where she stayed for a little over half an hour
  • The last sighting of Ms Lord on the CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street was at 3.49pm.
  • She did not return home from work
  • Her white shirt, yellow tank top and jewellery were all found at various locations in Wensum Park. Her phone and glasses were also found.
  • Police have 'some indications' of why she left work early
  • Ms Lord's friend Julie Butcher had two calls from her, one at 2.15pm and another at 4.15pm 
  • Ms Butcher was busy at 2.15pm, so told Ms Lord she'd call her back
  • The 4.15pm call 'sounded like a pocket call'

Kit Heren

LBC will continue to share updates as police search for Gaynor Lord

Emma Soteriou

'High probability' Ms Lord went into the River Wensum in Norwich

  Officers said there is a "high probability" that Ms Lord went into the River Wensum in Norwich, where a huge search is being conducted by specialist divers. 

 Police said they have not been able to establish her state of mind when she went missing with "any degree of confidence". 

 It comes as a friend of Ms Lord said she was "upbeat and happy" and talking about Christmas just days before she disappeared.

Emma Soteriou

Police have 'some indications' why Gaynor Lord left work early

Speaking in Wensum Park, Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley of Norfolk Police said: "We've got some indications as to why she behaved the way in which she did but what we're doing is we're just working backwards now to actually truly understand what may have taken place.

"We're just cautious of everything we know at the moment because clearly we've ended up in the situation we have, which is not usual."

Emma Soteriou

Gaynor Lord was 'upbeat and happy' and talking about Christmas days before she disappeared

Ms Butcher said she seemed "fine" when they last met on Tuesday last week.

"We were talking. She was a bit busy but we were talking about Christmas and she seemed fine, no different to the usual Gaynor. She was quite upbeat and happy," Ms Butcher told the BBC.

Emma Soteriou

Gaynor Lord's friend got missed call from her over an hour after she was last seen on CCTV

Julie Butcher said she received two phone calls from her friend on the day she went missing.

The calls were timed at around 2.37pm and then 5.15pm.

"I answered the call and said 'who is it?' and she said 'it's Gaynor'," Ms Butcher told Sky.

"Then my phone rang and it was one of my clients, so I said to Gaynor can I call you back and she said 'yes'.

"I rang her back and then she didn't answer, so I called her again and left a message, and then I messaged her on WhatsApp."

She said the second call was a "pocket call".

Emma Soteriou

Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits'

Gaynor Lord's husband is "in bits" - and her family are perplexed at why she went to Norwich Cathedral.

She went to the church for 30 minutes - and may have met someone there - but her family seems to have no idea why she went there as she is not particularly religious.

Read the full story here

Will Taylor

Police not yet clear on Gaynor's state of mind

Police have not yet been able to establish missing Gaynor Lord's state of mind with "any degree of confidence".

"There's nothing we've been able to establish that really gives us a clear position on her state of mind that I would feel any degree of confidence of saying what we think it is at the moment," he said.

"We continue to talk to friends, family, anybody who can help us that we know she's had contact with.

"We have got hold of her mobile device, we will work our way through that systematically... and see if we can find out more accurately why we've ended up where we have.

"It would be really premature I think if I offered too much suggestion as to what I think has happened."

Asher McShane

Nothing on CCTV ‘showing who she may have spoken to’

Ch Supt Buckley said: “At the moment  [the CCTV] is telling us she left work and made her way over to the river", he says, "nobody saw her go into the river but we know she ended up in the park".

"At the moment, there is nothing else the CCTV is showing us about who she may have spoken to, or any interaction she may have had. It is literally the journey you have seen so far that we have put out."

Asher McShane

