UN chief calls for Gaza to be 'flooded with aid', calling mass starvation of citizens a 'moral outrage'

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the Rafah border, calling for 'flood of aid' to Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

It's time to 'truly flood Gaza with life-saving aid', the United Nations chief has said, calling the mass starvation of citizens inside the enclave a 'moral outrage'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as he addressed a press conference on the Egyptian side of the border.

Mr Guterres was not far from the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel has for weeks now planned to launch a ground assault despite widespread warnings of a potential disaster.

More than half of Gaza's population has taken refuge in the city after being pushed to the south by Israel's retaliatory attacks following Hamas' October 7 onslaught. An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians are currently sheltering in Rafah.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Russia and China block US call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read More: David Cameron accuses Israel of ‘arbitrary denials’ as UK aid to Gaza ‘stuck at border for weeks’

The UN chief said: "Any further onslaught will make things even worse - worse for Palestinian civilians, worse for hostages and worse for all people in the region."

He spoke before a long line of waiting trucks, a day after the UN Security Council failed to reach consensus on the wording of a resolution supporting "an immediate and sustained ceasefire".

Mr Guterres repeatedly noted the difficulties of getting aid into Gaza, for which international aid agencies have largely blamed Israel.

"Here from this crossing, we see the heartbreak and heartlessness ... a long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of starvation on the other," he said.

He added: "It is time for an ironclad commitment by Israel for total ... access for humanitarian goods to Gaza, and in the Ramadan spirit of compassion, it is also time for the immediate release of all hostages."

Hamas is believed to be holding around 100 hostages as well as the remains of 30 others taken in its October 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and sparked the war.

It comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said an Israeli ground assault on Rafah would be "a mistake" and unnecessary in defeating Hamas.

That marked a shift in the position for the United States, whose officials have concluded there is no credible way for getting sheltering civilians out of harm's way.

Palestinians check the rubble of their homes following an overnight Israeli air strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 22. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Only two more letters of no confidence needed to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister, former cabinet minister claims

Read More: Keir Starmer calls for Nike to scrap England football kit with 'updated' St George's Cross

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to press forward with military-approved plans for the offensive, which he has said is crucial to achieving the stated aim of destroying Hamas.

The military has said Rafah is Hamas' last major stronghold and ground forces must target four battalions remaining there. Israel's invasion has killed more than 32,000 people, according to Gaza health officials, while leaving much of the enclave in ruins and displacing some 80% of the enclave's 2.3 million people.

Gaza's health ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but has said women and children make up the majority of the dead. Israel blames Hamas for civilian deaths and accuses it of operating within residential areas. Fighting raged on Saturday around Gaza's largest hospital.

Israel's military said it had killed more than 170 militants in Shifa hospital since the start of their raid five days ago.

Nearby Gaza City residents told the Associated Press that Israeli troops had blown up several residential buildings.

Gaza's health ministry said the raid on the hospital complex had torched its departments treating patients with vascular disease.

It said Israel's military had detained health workers, patients and relatives inside the complex.