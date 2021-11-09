'It's outrageous': Geoffrey Cox constituents criticise MP for £1m second job

By Emma Soteriou

Geoffrey Cox's constituents have slammed the MP for his second job amid the "Tory sleaze" scandal taking over Westminster.

It comes after the British Virgin Islands (BVI) reportedly hired former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox to defend the islands in an inquiry launched by the Foreign Office.

Mr Cox, a practicing barrister, is said to have earned around £900,000 from jobs outside of parliament.

LBC spoke to the MP's constituents in Tavistock, to see if they knew where the British Isles were and what their thoughts were over the controversy.

Dan said: "It's outrageous. We need our MP representing us here in Devon.

"I don't believe any MP should have a second job. Once you enter the Houses of Parliament, you should stop having a second job and look after your constituents 100 per cent of the time."

Moneer agreed, saying: "I heard that he’s got a second job and making a million pounds a year - that’s awesome isn’t it?

"I think people who already have another job and are making a million pounds are going to spend more time making money in other jobs than doing anything good for people. I think it’s wrong – he should quit."

Rosalie said: "When are we all going to get clued up to this? That's what they do. He's out to make money for himself."

She added: "They will do what they need to do. They're all obscenely rich and they intend to keep themselves that way. They're really not interested in what we do."

However, another local, Tony, stood firm in support of Mr Cox.

"All MPs are allowed to do what they like, if they’re not breaking any rules, and I think Geoffrey Cox has been a fantastic ambassador for Tavistock and Devon," he said.

"The media jump on something, sensationalise it and it doesn’t matter if it’s Conservative or Labour – it’s just the flavour of the month."

Meanwhile, others were less concerned about whether MPs choose to take up second jobs or not.

Mark Coles said, if he were in a similar position, he would "snap up the chance".

"If someone offered me lots of money to do another a job, I’d snap up the chance.

"I don’t see a problem, but just as long as he is doing what he should be doing.

"Sleaze in politics has been going on for as long as politics has been going on in various forms, I’m sure.

"I don’t think it’s going to change people’s way of voting."

According to figures by PA, Sir Geoffrey's outside earnings were set to be the highest of all MPs in 2021.

His entry on the register notes that 13.5% of what he receives goes towards costs for his chambers.

Sir Geoffrey Cox's office has been contacted for comment.