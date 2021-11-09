Raab: The whole Government regrets how we handled 'Tory sleaze' row

9 November 2021, 08:58 | Updated: 9 November 2021, 08:59

Boris Johnson has come under heavy fire in the 'sleaze' row
Boris Johnson has come under heavy fire in the 'sleaze' row. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Dominic Raab has said the whole Government agrees its handling of the Owen Paterson saga has been a "mistake".

Ministers have been trying to quell the backlash against their decision to back the Tory, who was found to have breached lobbying rules by a parliamentary standards committee.

The Government tried to support him and reform the way standards are reviewed – but quickly U-turned after an angry response as their actions were attacked as "Tory sleaze".

Mr Paterson has since announced his resignation as an MP while Boris Johnson ended up in the North East of England when MPs held an emergency debate on the saga on Monday.

Read more: Minister expresses 'regret' over vote in Paterson sleaze scandal

Read more: Boris Johnson's poll rating plunges in Owen Paterson sleaze saga

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari why Mr Johnson had not said sorry for trying to rewrite parliamentary rules, Mr Raab, the deputy prime minister, said: "I'm happy to say today, and all members of the Government agree, it was a mistake to conflate two things – one is the individual case of Owen Paterson and the other is the systemic process… the right of appeal for anyone accused with not adhering to the rules.

"So we've been clear that was a mistake, it's something I'm happy to say we regret, I regret, but the reality is what we do need to find is a robust, sustainable system… and I think it is also right to look at the process of appeal… as anyone else listening to this show in any walk of life would expect to have if a complaint is made about them, that's how you make sure the system is not just robust but also sustainable."

The Tories have insisted they want a "cross-party approach" to reviewing the way MPs' standards are investigated and upheld.

But their goodwill with opposition politicians is at an all time low amid fury at how they tried to back Mr Paterson.

The Commons Standards Committee recommended he should be suspended from Parliament for six weeks because of an "egregious" breach of paid lobbying rules.

With Mr Johnson absent during an emergency Commons session on Monday which debated the fiasco, and fresh criticism of Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general, for reportedly voting remotely from the Caribbean and earning huge sums for work outside of Parliament, anger at the Conservatives has swelled.

It has seen Labour overtake the Tories in recent polling.

Asked about that, Mr Raab said: "The polls ebb and flow, what we're concentrated on is the business of government.

"The prime minister was up in the North East at a hospital because we're still making sure we come through this pandemic, we've obviously had the spending review making sure we've got the investment and support for working people up and down this country and we're hosting Cop26, we're bringing the world together in Glasgow this week to make sure we can leave our planet a better place for our children, so I think we're focused on the job building this country back stronger and better and bringing other countries together in the global challenges we face."

And speaking about reports Geoffrey Cox was hired by the British Virgin Islands to defend them in a Foreign Office inquiry, having been paid up to £900,000, Mr Raab said: "Ultimately there are clear rules on what needs to be declared and in terms of accountability it'll be up to the voters to decide whether their MP representing them has got the right priorities and that’s the same for all of us."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

In the Prime Minister's absence, Steve Barclay admitted the Government had made a mistake

PM under pressure after skipping sleaze debate and minister admitted Gov made 'mistake'

The trans crossing has been unveiled in Camden.

Trans crossing unveiled in Camden to 'show everyone is welcome'

Minister Stephen Barclay has admitted he "regrets" his vote.

Minister expresses 'regret' over vote in Paterson sleaze scandal

All four UK health services have committed to go net zero.

UK health services pledge to go net zero to reduce global warming to 1.5C

Boris Johnson was pictured maskless on his visit.

Boris Johnson slammed for 'irresponsibly parading' around hospital unmasked

Gwent Police confirmed a 10-year-old boy has died.

Boy, 10, dies after being mauled by dog in South Wales

Almost 99 per cent of union staff voted in favour of strike action

Tube strike: Londoners face chaos as ‘98 per cent’ of drivers vote in favour of action

The man has been rescued from the cave in South Wales.

'Huge relief' as injured man pulled alive from Welsh cave after being trapped for two days

Migrants are trying to cross over from Belarus into Poland

EU accuses Belarus of ‘hybrid warfare’ as 1,000 migrants sent to Polish border

Barack Obama at the COP26 climate summit.

COP26 analysis: Obama calls on young people to 'stay angry' in climate fight

Pete Wishart has written to Dame Cressida Dick to lodge a formal complaint about the PM and the Tory party over corruption.

SNP MP sends formal complaint to Met over PM and Tory 'corruption'

Keir Starmer has hit out at Boris Johnson over the Paterson 'sleaze' scandal

Starmer labels Paterson sleaze scandal as 'government corruption'

Seriel killer Stephen Port

Boyfriend of Stephen Port victim 'treated different by Met Police because he is gay'

Sir Jonathan Michael will chair the inquiry into the David Fuller case

Morgue abuse: Inquiry will be held into David Fuller's 'unspeakably vile' crimes

Richard Ratcliffe has been on hunger strike for 16 days.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

A steam train travels through Yorkshire Dales National Park

Steam trains' links to colonialism and slavery now come under scrutiny

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will skip an emergency debate on sleaze

Boris Johnson to dodge MPs' scrutiny in sleaze debate as he refuses to say sorry
Louise Akester shared the video after finishing her final shift

Watch: Care worker sacked for refusing vaccine says it's 'so unfair' in teary video
Roberts Buncis was stabbed dozens of times, a court heard

Teenager stabbed and tried to behead 12-year-old friend in ‘brutal and horrific’ murder
Paul Millachip died in a shark attack on Saturday

Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles
New badges feature staff pronouns

M&S distributing 'pronoun badges' for staff to tell customers their gender identity
Insulate Britain compared inaction on climate change to letting the Nazis take power

Eco mob compares not acting on climate change to 'letting the Nazis and Holocaust happen'
Four police officers were attacked by a knifeman in Cannes

Knifeman shot after attacking police officers in 'terrorist' incident in French city
Rescuers are racing to save the injured man

Rescuers rush to save injured man trapped in Welsh cave for two days
UK families pictured travelled to the US on Monday as borders reopened

Travel boost for millions as US reopens border to Brits for first time during Covid
Quarantine and testing could be reintroduced for people who turn down their booster jab

Government could restrict travel for people who refuse Covid booster jab

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC after the PM was absent from a Commons debate

PM accused of 'running away' from scrutiny after dodging Tory sleaze debate
'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'

'I can't imagine why I would encourage my kids to get involved in politics'
Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 07/11| Watch again

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard
Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'

Nadhim Zahawi: 'The PM has always been clear that paid lobbying is wrong'
Camilla Tominey took on eco protesters

Eco activist admits 'it's a bit unfortunate' Parliament demo blocked an insulation lorry
Kwasi Kwartenh

Kwasi Kwarteng: COP26 appears to be one of the more successful COPs
MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims
Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police