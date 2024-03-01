'This is for Gaza': George Galloway's warning shot to Keir Starmer and Labour after winning Rochdale by-election

George Galloway has been speaking to LBC after his Rochdale by-election victory. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

George Galloway has issued a warning shot to Sir Keir Starmer after he stormed to victory in yesterday's by-election in Rochdale.

The by-election was called after the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd last month.

Labour had initially expected a straightforward path to victory, but that changed when it emerged that its candidate, Azhar Ali, had pushed anti-Israel conspiracies.

That cleared the path to victory for Galloway, a former Labour MP, who described the by-election as a "poll on Gaza" as he appealed to Rochdale's predominantly Muslim population.

Speaking to LBC after his victory, Galloway said he would give Starmer a "piece of my mind" if he bumped into him in Parliament.

"I'd say [to Starmer] that the course of action you have embarked upon in your 'unqualified support' for Israel...is going to lead your party to disaster," he told LBC.

Meanwhile, immediately after winning the by-election, Galloway said: "Keir Starmer, this for Gaza."

"Your abandonment of traditional Labour values, your embrace of neoliberal economics and imperialist politics abroad is going to be the death of your party and it richly deserves it."

New MP for Rochdale George Galloway. Picture: Getty

In the run up the by-election, the Labour Party said it was 'too late' to remove Ali as a Labour candidate, but offered him no support and he likely would have had the whip immediately removed had he won.

Labour MPs, including shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, said they would have 'spoiled their ballot' rather than vote for Mr Ali.