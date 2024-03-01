Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Former Labour MP George Galloway storms to victory in Rochdale by-election after chaotic campaign
1 March 2024, 02:52 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 03:20
Former Labour MP George Galloway has stormed to victory in the Rochdale by-election, taking the seat from his former party.
It follows a chaotic campaign, which Galloway described as a "poll on Gaza".
The Workers Party of Great Britain stormed to victory with 12,335 votes.
Galloway started his acceptance speech by saying: "Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza."
"You have paid and you will pay a high price for the roll you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in the Gaza Strip," he continued.
"I want to tell Mr Starmer above all, that the plates have shifted tonight. This is going to spark a movement, a landslide, a shifting of the tectonic plates in scores of parliamentary constituencies.
"Beginning here in the north west, in the West Midlands, in London, from Ilford to Bethnal Green and Bow, Labour is on notice that they have lost the confidence of millions of their voters who loyally and traditionally voted for them, generation after generation."
The Rochdale by-election results in full
- Azhar Ali (Labour candidate but dropped by party) - 2,402
- Mark Coleman (Independent) - 455
- Simon Christopher Danczuk (Reform UK) - 1,968
- Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats) - 2,164
- Paul Simon Ellison (Conservative) - 3,731
- George Galloway (Workers Party of Britain) - 12,335
- Michael Howarth (Independent) - 246
- William Leckie Howarth (Independent) - 523
- Guy Nicholas Otten (Green) - 436
- Ravin Rodent Subortna (Monster Raving Loony Party) - 209
- David Anthony Tully (Independent) - 6,638
