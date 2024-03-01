Breaking News

Former Labour MP George Galloway storms to victory in Rochdale by-election after chaotic campaign

Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Former Labour MP George Galloway has stormed to victory in the Rochdale by-election, taking the seat from his former party.

It follows a chaotic campaign, which Galloway described as a "poll on Gaza".

The Workers Party of Great Britain stormed to victory with 12,335 votes.

Galloway started his acceptance speech by saying: "Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza."

"You have paid and you will pay a high price for the roll you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in the Gaza Strip," he continued.

"I want to tell Mr Starmer above all, that the plates have shifted tonight. This is going to spark a movement, a landslide, a shifting of the tectonic plates in scores of parliamentary constituencies.

"Beginning here in the north west, in the West Midlands, in London, from Ilford to Bethnal Green and Bow, Labour is on notice that they have lost the confidence of millions of their voters who loyally and traditionally voted for them, generation after generation."

The Rochdale by-election results in full

Azhar Ali (Labour candidate but dropped by party) - 2,402

(Labour candidate but dropped by party) - 2,402 Mark Coleman (Independent) - 455

(Independent) - 455 Simon Christopher Danczuk (Reform UK) - 1,968

(Reform UK) - 1,968 Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats) - 2,164

(Liberal Democrats) - 2,164 Paul Simon Ellison (Conservative) - 3,731

(Conservative) - 3,731 George Galloway (Workers Party of Britain) - 12,335

(Workers Party of Britain) - 12,335 Michael Howarth (Independent) - 246

(Independent) - 246 William Leckie Howarth (Independent) - 523

(Independent) - 523 Guy Nicholas Otten (Green) - 436

(Green) - 436 Ravin Rodent Subortna (Monster Raving Loony Party) - 209

(Monster Raving Loony Party) - 209 David Anthony Tully (Independent) - 6,638

More follows.