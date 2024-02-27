Return to hybrid model of working could help MPs who 'feel vulnerable' amid safety fears, Labour MP tells LBC

27 February 2024, 00:45 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 00:47

Harriet Harman suggests a 'hybrid' model for MPs

By Jenny Medlicott

The Mother of the House of Commons has suggested MPs return to a ‘hybrid’ working model in a bid to protect their personal safety.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC’s Andrew Marr, Labour MP Harriet Harman said a hybrid model of working could help reassure MPs who feel “vulnerable”.

Asked if she thinks threats and intimidation are impacting the way MPs vote, she said: “It certainly has happened in the past. I remember during the Brexit debate talking to MPs who were saying, 'Yeah, I agree with this position, but I'm going to stay at home this week. I'm not going to go down to Parliament, because there's too many threats.' And these are not unrealistic threats.

“You think Mike Freer had his office subjected to an arson attack, Jo Cox was murdered, David Amess was murdered. This is not snowflakery, these are real issues of concern."

It comes amid growing fears about the safety of MPs in recent months over fears they could be targeted by extremists.

Ms Harman continued: “One of the things that I think could come out of a Speaker's Conference is an agreement that actually we could go back to hybrid again, which is that sometimes MPs could speak in the Chamber, sometimes they could speak from their constituency.

“They could sometimes vote through the division lobbies, or they could sometimes vote online. I think we've got a process now that we experimented with during Covid, which we could actually bring that back in.

“And that's something I would propose to a Speaker's Conference, so if somebody feels particularly under pressure, they can still participate in the Commons, but not in a way that makes them feel vulnerable.”

Read more: West must 'help people thrive in their own countries' to tackle migrant crisis, James Cleverly says

Read more: Stamp duty cuts should be 'front of the queue' for Jeremy Hunt in upcoming Budget, experts say

Harriet Harman suggested a return to the hybrid model.
Harriet Harman suggested a return to the hybrid model. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday it emerged that three female MPs have been given bodyguards due to fears they could be targeted by extremists over the Israel-Hamas war.

Only senior politicians such as the prime minister, home secretary, or leader of the opposition usually receive such protection.

Elsewhere, conservative justice minister Mike Freer announced earlier this month that he would stand down at the next general election due to a string of death threats and an ‘arson’ attack over his ‘pro-Israel’ stance.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle raised serious concern for MPs' safety last week.

He drew criticism and calls to resign after going against convention during the SNP's Opposition Day debate on a Gaza ceasefire.

However, he explained that his motivation for widening the debate was fuelled by concern about MPs' security due to the intimidation suffered by some parliamentarians during the Middle East debate.

After fierce backlash over his procedural decision from many MPs, Hoyle explained: "I never ever want to go through a situation where I pick up a phone to find a friend, of whatever side, has been murdered by terrorists."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Australia Double Fatality

Police asked not to march at Sydney Mardi Gras parade after alleged murders

Protesters should have to provide more notice ahead of demonstrations, the Home Affairs Committee has suggested.

Gaza protests have cost police more than £25m as MPs warn demonstrations put other force priorities at risk

Experts have urged the Chancellor not to make huge tax cuts.

Stamp duty cuts should be 'front of the queue' for Jeremy Hunt in upcoming Budget, experts say

Emmanuel Macron

Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine not ‘ruled out’, says Macron

Israel Palestinians

Biden ‘hopes Hamas ceasefire and hostage deal can take effect by next Monday’

James Cleverly is expected to address global leaders on Tuesday.

West must 'help people thrive in their own countries' to tackle migrant crisis, James Cleverly says

Parents demanded refunds after the event.

Kids left in tears and police called over 'shambolic' Willy Wonka-inspired event after parents forked out £35 per ticket

Don Henley

I never gave away draft lyrics of Hotel California, Eagles singer tells trial

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join Nato as the military alliance expands in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine

Election 2024 Trump

Judge in Trump hush-money case asked to issue gag order on former president

Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches.

Exact areas snow could fall this week as Brits told to prepare for up to six-inches while others face torrential rain

Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing renewed pressure to step down as Commons Speaker

'He's not fit to stay in the role': SNP Westminster leader calls for Sir Lindsay Hoyle to step down over ceasefire row

Paul Scully claimed the cities had 'no-go' areas.

Fury as Tory MP claims there are religious ‘no-go’ areas in Birmingham and London as party's Islamophobia row deepens

Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church says she is 'in no way anti-Semitic' after singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant

Hungarian parliament

Hungary’s parliament votes to ratify Sweden’s application to join Nato

Police have recruited the diver who helped assist the search for Nicola Bulley.

Cops recruit Nicola Bulley 'expert' diver to assist in search for boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, who fell into River Soar

Latest News

See more Latest News

St. Vincent Grenada Hijacked Yacht

Hijackers threw elderly couple overboard after capturing yacht, police say

Fawziyah Javed (l) and Kashif Anwar (r)

The woman who caught her own killer: Pregnant lawyer's last words helped jail murderer who pushed her off cliff
Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggressive trespass after disrupting a Wimbledon tennis match

Three Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches
Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine

Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Chaos on the trains: Rush-hour passengers face severe delays after landslip grinds services to a halt
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Global economy weighed down by war, uncertainty and instability, says WTO chief

Donald Trump and his lawyers

Trump to appeal against £350m judgment made against him in fraud lawsuit

Damaged buildings seen after Russian forces completed their takeover of Avdiivka

Ukrainian troops pull back again amid Russia’s onslaught in east of country

Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23

Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years
Cat killer Scarlet Blake, 26, has been jailed for life.

Trans killer who had 'obsession with death' jailed for life for murdering stranger as he walked home from night out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row
King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit