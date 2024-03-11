Geri Halliwell spotted wearing all-white as she attends Commonwealth service after Christian Horner investigation

11 March 2024, 21:46

Geri Halliwell was seen arriving for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminister Abbey in London
Geri Halliwell was seen arriving for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminister Abbey in London. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Geri Halliwell was spotted today as she stepped out for a solo visit to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Halliwell, an ex-Spice Girl, smiled for the cameras as she wore an all-white outfit.

It is the first time the singer has stepped out in public alone since her husband, Christian Horner, was accused and clear of "inappropriate behaviour".

The Red Bull boss faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks due to the allegations, which he has always denied.

He was recently cleared by an internal investigation at Red Bull.

Geri Halliwell. Picture: Getty
Geri Halliwell. Picture: Getty

The couple have been putting on a united front in public, with Halliwell standing beside her husband at a recent F1 event abroad.

She was even in Saudi Arabia to watch Red Bull's Max Verstappen claim victory, showing that any internal drama was not affecting the team's performance.

It comes after Mel B, Halliwell's former bandmate, revealed the Spice Girls had rallied around her as her husband faced the allegations.

Mel B said she did not know the "ins and outs" of the allegations but only saw her friend who is going through a "really tough" time.

"Oh God, we are all so supportive of each other, we would literally take a bullet for each other," she told the Mirror.

"Between the four of us, we've all been messaging her; I sent a message to her earlier.

"I just feel for her, and... oh my God. I just feel sad. But she knows she has us four that are with her."

She continued: "All you can do is be there, just like the girls have been there for me; all I can do is be there for Geri," she said.

F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia
F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. Picture: Getty

"But it is horrible to see your friend going through something - something that you don't quite know what it is - but that's your friend and you want to protect her, no matter what.

"What us five have been through in the 30 years we've known each other, that's a solid bond."

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and went on to dominate the charts.

They had hits including Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever.

