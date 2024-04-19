Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner 'in talks to make fly-on-the-wall documentary' after 'inappropriate behaviour' row

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner are said to be in talks for a documentary. Picture: Alamy

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner are said to be in talks to make a fly-on-the-wall documentary after he was cleared of 'inappropriate behaviour' towards a female colleague.

The Red Bull boss was cleared in February after an internal investigation into his conduct.

He and Halliwell are now understood to have been approached by a TV production company that works with Netflix.

The couple recently appeared in the Formula One series Drive to Survive and could take viewers behind the scenes in their personal lives for their own show.

If it goes ahead, the pair will follow in the footsteps of the Beckhams.

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner. Picture: Getty

A source told the Mirror: "The idea that has been pitched is a really personal documentary, capturing Geri and Christian at home.

"Following the recent speculation about their relationship, there would be a huge amount of interest in seeing them together away from the race track and how they interact with their friends and family.

"Geri loved the Beckham documentary, and it was so positively received that it is easy to see why a similar show might appeal to Geri and Christian now.

"The off-the-cuff scenes at home between David and Victoria have completely transformed how they are viewed by people, particularly Victoria, who had the chance to show off her funny side.

"Netflix would be an obvious home for their series, if they agree to film one.

"But it is also possible it could spark a bidding war between firms, as there would be a massive amount of interest from viewers."