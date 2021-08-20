German citizen shot while travelling to Kabul airport to escape Taliban

Those eligible for evacuation from Afghanistan are being told to get to Kabul airport. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A German citizen has been shot while travelling to Kabul airport in an attempt to flee the Taliban.

His injuries are not life threatening, and he is due to be evacuated from the country very soon, a German government spokeswoman said.

"A German civilian suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport. He is receiving medical attention, but his life is not in danger and he will be flown out soon," said the spokeswoman.

The person, who is only being described as a civilian, is currently receiving treatment.

German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW) reported on 19 August that several of their journalists are being hunted down by the Taliban.

The group reportedly conducted door-to-door searches to try and find one DW journalist who is now based in Germany.

Unable to find him, they shot dead one of his relatives and seriously injured another.

Other relatives of the journalist, who is not being named due to security concerns for him and his family, are now on the run.

"The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves," Director General of Deutsche Welle, Peter Limbourg said.

DW have confirmed that the Taliban have raided the houses of three of their journalists, despite their promise that there will be no revenge upon the people of Afghanistan.

Evacuation flights have been leaving Kabul for the last week, taking former Afghan staff and their families who are at risk or Taliban reprisals. Picture: Alamy

A Taliban spokesperson said: "We forgive everyone, because it is in the interest of peace and stability in Afghanistan. All the groups that were confronting us are all forgiven."

Translator Amdadullah Hamdard was also shot dead in the street on 2 August. He was a regular contributor to German newspaper Die Zeit, and is believed to have been shot by two Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, the German government is sending two military helicopters to the city to assist with evacuations.

German media reported that the military plans on using the helicopters to airlift small groups out of the Kabul airport and other Taliban-controlled areas in Afghanistan.

Countries around the world are scrambling to evacuate their own citizens from Afghanistan, as well as Afghan staff, amid fears of Taliban reprisals. However, amidst chaotic scenes at Kabul international airport, many are reporting that they are unable to get through to board an evacuation flight.

There are also reports that the Taliban have marked homes of prominent women and are also carrying out searches for UK and US collaborators.