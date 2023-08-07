Wife 'held captive' for 12 years in ‘torture room’ found with signs of broken bones and shaved head as husband arrested

Media outlets interviewed neighbours of the man and woman involved in the alleged kidnapping.
Media outlets interviewed neighbours of the man and woman involved in the alleged kidnapping.

By Jenny Medlicott

A German man has been arrested in France after allegedly kidnapping his wife as she was found naked in a ‘torture room’ with signs her legs and fingers had been broken.

The man, 55, has been accused of holding his wife, 53, captive in a flat in the Northern French town of Forbach, which borders Germany, for 12 years.

His wife claimed he kidnapped her in 2011 and was only able to escape when she got old of her husband’s mobile phone and call German police on Sunday.

German officers alerted the French authorities in the Moselle region and carried out a search of the flat on Monday.

However, upon arrival the man reportedly refused officers entry, but they were eventually able to get in.

There officers made a horrifying discovery.

His wife was found locked in a 'screened room' semi-naked, with her hair shaved off and indications her fingers and legs had been broken, according to the local media reports.

It also appeared the woman had not been fed for some time, trapped in the bedroom closed off with a metal wire and mental reinforcements on windows.

Since her discovery, the man has been taken into custody and police have carried out further investigations after opening a case.

Her husband was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of kidnap and torture.

Read more: YouTube chef, 29, 'murders 44-year-old lover and then cut his body up into 14 pieces' in Thailand

Read more: Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition

Local media outlets spoke to neighbours of the couple as the news broke.
Local media outlets spoke to neighbours of the couple as the news broke.
The outside of the flat where the woman was found.
The outside of the flat where the woman was found.

The woman was immediately rushed to hospital, and following medical examinations, her health was described as “not good” by prosecutor Olivier Glady.

He also said nine cats were found in the apartment, as he suggested the reason for the metal bars on the window was to stop them escaping.

Judicial police of Metz reportedly found a “torture bench” in the flat and a notebook with records of his actions and when his victim had been fed, according to the Daily Mail.

Neighbours of the pair said the husband had told them his wife had cancer and was “screaming in pain because of her illness”.

One neighbour, Alicia, told AFP that she heard the screams in the apartment but attributed them to his wife’s illness and even described the man as “very polite”.

While another said she last saw the woman "maybe 10 years ago" and thought "maybe she had died or moved out".

