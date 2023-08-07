Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition

7 August 2023, 00:01

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.
By Danielle DeWolfe

The ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets singer and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins has spoken out following the siege which saw the disgraced singer seriously ill in hospital.

Watkins, 46, was rushed to hospital on Saturday after being held hostage for six hours and viciously stabbed in the neck by three fellow inmates

Now, the singer's ex-girlfriend, Jo Mjadzelics, 47, has spoken out on the incident, explaining that she is amazed fellow inmates hadn't attacked the singer sooner over his heinous crimes.

Miadzelics, who had an on-off relationship with Watkins from 2006, is said to be the person who first alerted authorities of the singer's fantasies involving young children.

Ms Miadzelics told The Mirror: “My only reaction is simply that I cannot believe it took them so long, particularly in Wakefield Prison.”

The disgraced frontman, who is currently being held at HMP Wakefield, is said to have been injured when he was "roughed up" by three prisoners who threatened to stab him in neck.

The hostage situation is said to have ended when specially-trained riot officers arrived, throwing stun grenades into the cell as they attempted to end the siege and free Watkins.

According to sources, Watkins was knifed in the neck as part of the standoff and rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for life-saving treatment.

The siege, which is said to have lasted six hours, took place shortly after 9am on Saturday morning.

Speaking to The Sun, the source said: “Watkins was attacked today by three pretty heavy-duty cons. They got hold of him on B-wing and dragged him into a cell where they roughed him up and barricaded themselves in.

Read more: 'I miss her every day': David Hunter says wife 'pleaded' with him to end her life after being cleared of murder in Cyprus

Read more: Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

“He was screaming and was obviously terrified and in fear of his life. They put the whole wing on lockdown and then sent in riot teams.

The source added: “Other prisoners heard three loud flash bangs which was when the officers got into the cell and threw grenades to stun the attackers and take them by surprise.

“It seems like the prison officers might have saved his life."

“Watkins is obviously unpopular because of who he is – and has been walking around with a huge target on his back," added the source.

“They got him on a Saturday, which is generally quieter with less staff on and it seems to have been planned.

“People heard that he was in a bad way when he came out but will probably survive."

In court, Watkins was described as a “determined and committed paedophile”, with the judge hearing horrific details of a sickening 17-minute video shot in a London hotel room involving Watkins performing sex acts on a child.

Witnesses said paramedics worked tirelessly in a bid to save the former musician's life outside HMP Wakefield.

A Prison Service spokesperson added: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

