Germany's World Cup hero Andreas Brehme who scored winning goal in 1990 final dies aged 63

20 February 2024, 09:41 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 09:45

Andreas Brehme and Heidrun Beckenbauer (l) and Andreas Brehme (r)
Andreas Brehme and Heidrun Beckenbauer (l) and Andreas Brehme (r). Picture: Alamy

Andreas Brehme, who scored West Germany's winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, has died at the age of 63.

The legendary left back netted the only goal in 1990 as Franz Beckenbauer's Germany beat Argentina to win Italia 90.

Brehme, 63, played 86 times for Germany during his glittering playing career and for Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan among others at club level.

Andreas Brehme with Lothar Matthaus celebrate winning the 1990 World Cup
Andreas Brehme with Lothar Matthaus celebrate winning the 1990 World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Read More: Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

German newspaper Bild reported that Brehme died on Monday night in Munich, apparently of a cardiac arrest.

It said he was Brehme was admitted to the emergency room of a clinic on Ziemssenstrasse, close to his apartment, but couldn't be saved.

Andreas Brehme (l) among German football legends leaving tributes for Franz Beckenbauer in the Allianz-Arena last month
Andreas Brehme (l) among German football legends leaving tributes for Franz Beckenbauer in the Allianz-Arena last month. Picture: Alamy

Brehme had been deeply affected by the death of his former coach and mentor Franz Beckenbauer who passed away last month.

He leaves behind his partner Susanne Schaefer and two adult sons from his marriage to Pilar.

Bayern Munich tweeted following the news: "FC Bayern are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of Andreas Brehme. 

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Andreas Brehme will forever be in our hearts, as a World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person. He will forever be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, Andi!"

